“Our contributors have done an amazing job focusing on the issues on the top of the in-house agenda,” said Ms. Calve. “We are delighted to present our second Guide to In-HouseTech."

Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, a Law Business Media publication, today announced the release of the “MCC Guide to In-House Tech,” an essential resource for corporate law departments. The Guide, the second edition of the annual publication, includes insightful articles from, and in-depth interviews with, leading legal, business and technology experts focused on collaborating with in-house counsel in their ongoing efforts to heighten efficiency, lower costs and otherwise drive operational effectiveness and meet regulatory challenges in areas such as privacy and data security. More thought leadership about legal technology from industry experts can be found at InHouseTech.MetroCorpCounsel.com.

Participants in the Guide include such well-known players as AccessData, FRONTEO, iDiscovery Solutions, Inventus, RVM, and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

According to Kristin Calve, publisher of Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, General Counsel and their legal and operations teams are keenly focused on managing both expense and risk, particularly when it comes to e-discovery, where the rising tide of Electronically Stored Information (ESI) data is raising major challenges in high-stakes litigation and investigations.

“At most companies, controlling spiraling costs without raising the regulatory risk profile is the challenge that keeps legal chiefs, corporate executives and board members up at night,” said Ms. Calve. “Technology isn’t the only solution, but rapid advances in areas such as data analytics, visualization and machine learning hold great promise for in-house law departments. That’s why the Guide is so important to our readers. It’s a fast-moving area, and they want to get it right.”

Among the topics addressed by contributors to the Guide are:

Data and dashboard best practices

Legal bill review solutions

BYOD risks and rewards

The mainstreaming of e-discovery

GCs as mega-risk officers

Litigation support tools for law departments

“Our contributors have done an amazing job focusing on the issues on the top of the in-house agenda,” said Ms. Calve. “We are delighted to present our second Guide to In-HouseTech.”

About Metropolitan Corporate Counsel

Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, an integrated digital and print media platform, is celebrating its 25th year of providing cutting-edge news and analysis to corporate law departments, executives and board members. Founded by Al Driver, former General Counsel of JC Penney, who served as editor, and Martha Driver, a former top financial executive with TIAA-CREF, who served as publisher, MCC was purchased in 2014 by Law Business Media, which is co-owned by Kristin Calve and Joe Calve, both former ALM executives. At ALM, Kristin helped develop and launch the Daily Deal and VerdictSearch, and she has held key leadership positions at other media companies, including A&E / the History Channel International. She is the founder and CEO of Topstone Angels, which focuses on funding and advising early-stage companies. At ALM Joe served as editor of the Connecticut Law Tribune, editor and publisher of Texas Lawyer, where he ran the largest legal technology event in the Southwest, and as a vice president responsible for, among other properties, The National Law Journal. Since leaving ALM, he has served as chief marketing officer and head of business development for four Am Law 100 firms: White & Case, Proskauer, MoFo and, currently, 1,000-lawyer McGuireWoods.

About Law Business Media

Founded in 2014, Law Business Media, an integrated global digital and print media and marketing company, purchased Metropolitan Corporate Counsel and http://www.metrocorpcounsel.com as the first step in the development of a global legal media and marketing platform which now also includes the online publications In-House Ops and In-House Tech. The company partners on content development and distribution, webinars and live events, and research and analysis with many of the world’s leading law firms and other service providers focused on corporate law departments, including Clifford Chance, Weil Gotshal, Jones Day, Fish & Richardson, the National Association of Corporate Directors, KPMG, iDiscovery Solutions, Lexis-Nexis and FRONTEO.