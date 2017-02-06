DMG Productions is proud to announce the upcoming airing of the highly acclaimed series, Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., scheduled to broadcast Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 5:00pmEST.

Innovations will start by educating about BroCoLoco, a company dedicated to reuse and reinvention. With projects around the country and the world, spectators will see how BroCoLoco continues to create the most innovative and sustainable concepts and designs for its customers.

Innovations will showcase INseARCH Interactive’s innovative approach to virtual exploration for housing developments. Audiences will learn about its Interactive Demonstration Applications [IDA], which allow potential buyers to immerse themselves in the home buying experience, while creating a personalized home at the touch or click of a button.

With a behind-the-scenes look at Equinox Louvered Roofs, Innovations watchers will learn firsthand about the innovative outdoor shade solution that allows occupants to relax in style on their own schedule. Viewers will appreciate how the louvers, driven by a solar-powered battery, can be precisely positioned to control sunlight, manage heat, reduce glare and shut out rain.

Finally, the show explores Mesocore and its mission to create adequate, sustainable homes, as an affordable world commodity. The show will inform about the Mesocore concept, which incorporates rainwater and solar energy harvesting, allowing for off-grid applications. In addition to exploring Mesocore’s sustainable aspects, the show will uncover how it embraces modern manufacturing technology and integrates all of this into an innovative unique intermodal delivery system.

"From green building technologies to the latest breakthroughs in sustainable solutions, this episode is full of exciting information, and educates audiences on the latest advances taking place across a number of industries,” said Eric Buckley, Producer for the Innovations TV Series.

About Innovations & DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Our field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables us to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Eric Buckley at: (866) 496-4065 or via email at: info(at)innovationstelevision(dot)com.