Recycle-A-Bicycle Joins Bike New York

Recycle-A-Bicycle, a NYC-based bike nonprofit formed in 1994 that utilizes the bicycle as a resource to foster youth development, environmental education, community engagement, and healthy living, recently announced that it would be joining forces with Bike New York, NYC’s leading bike education nonprofit and the organization behind the TD Five Boro Bike Tour.

As Bike New York welcomes Recycle-A-Bicycle programming, it looks forward to broadening its base within the school system, enhancing the youth education program with Earn-A-Bike opportunities, offering more bike repair training to event volunteers, and launching a new retail store with added community space. “You couldn’t design a more perfect complement to Bike New York than Recycle-A-Bicycle, which comes with a legacy of impactful education initiatives, dedicated volunteers and partners, and successful, community-focused retail locations. We’ve also been increasing our focus on sustainability, and the addition of RAB will enhance these efforts in a big way,” said Ken Podziba, President & CEO of Bike New York. “Together, we’re taking what was already the largest free bike education program in the country to the next level.” Bike New York also recently announced the launch of a membership program and is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the TD Five Boro Bike Tour on May 7th.

As a small nonprofit, Recycle-A-Bicycle is excited to have enhanced administrative, communications, and programmatic support that will strengthen and help expand its programs. Karen Overton, the founder and now Program Director of Recycle-A-Bicycle feels the move is a great fit. “Bike New York has supported us since 2008. They funded One Revolution at a Time: A Guide to Starting and Running Youth Bike Ride Clubs, created supportive volunteer and cycling experiences for our youth participants over the years, sponsored the Youth Bike Summit, and collaborated on many Bike Bonanza events. As we begin to meld operations, I realize there is so much more synergy than I previously imagined. It’s an exciting time for us,” she said.

This moment marks a time of continued growth in bicycle infrastructure in New York City. Bike New York looks forward to providing quality education programs and greater access to bicycles through their varied programs. Together, education and access will broaden mobility options, and play a critical role in traffic safety and meeting the goals of Vision Zero.

-

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a nonprofit organization that promotes and encourages bicycling and bicycle safety through education, community outreach and events. It is best known for organizing the biggest bike ride in America, the TD Five Boro Bike Tour; proceeds from the Tour fund Bike New York’s free bike education classes and programs for kids and adults across the five boroughs. From on-bike classes like Learn to Ride and Street Skills at one of a dozen bike education centers to classroom-style programs like Bike Safety Assemblies and Family Cycling 101, Bike New York teaches bike skills to more than 17,000 kids and adults every year, making it the largest free bike education program in the country.

http://www.bike.nyc

About Recycle-A-Bicycle

Recycle-A-Bicycle utilizes the bicycle as a resource to foster youth development, environmental education, community engagement, and healthy living. In partnership with more than 30 schools, hospitals and community based organizations, it offers programs such as Earn-a-Bike, Bike To School, Kids Ride Club, and Cycle Craft. Six years ago, it founded the Youth Bike Summit, a national gathering of youth leaders and bike educators.

On average, Recycle-A-Bicycle collects 1,500 bikes annually. A quarter of the bikes are sold in two retail stores located in DUMBO and the East Village, 20 percent are de-manufactured, and the rest refurbished and redistributed into the community, primarily to Earn-A-Bike programs in high schools and programs and to younger kids via Bike Swaps.