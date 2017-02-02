Comalatech Announces David Bonilla as new CEO

Comalatech President Roberto Dominguez announced today the naming of David Bonilla Fuertes as the company's new CEO. David joins Comalatech amidst a banner year for the company in which they will celebrate their 10th anniversary providing solutions in the Atlassian software ecosystem.

David joins Comalatech after a successful spell managing software firms in Spain including two separate businesses he founded, Bonillaware and Otogami. He also spent two years as an Atlassian Ambassador, growing their business in Europe and emerging markets. He has a strong background in management and web development, having spent almost fifteen years in roles ranging from programming to executive-level positions.

Roberto, Comalatech's former CEO and new President, is very pleased to bring on board a person with such an extensive track record:

"I have known David for many years, having worked closely with him when he was an Atlassian Ambassador. His motivation, drive, and character are a perfect fit with Comalatech's values, and I see him as a tremendous addition to our team."

This move coincides with Roberto's transition to President, shifting him from day-to-day management to a higher-level, big picture role within the company.

"I am pleased to embrace the role of President at Comalatech. Hiring David as our CEO gives me the freedom to focus on driving our company forward and developing products for the growing Atlassian user base."

For David, joining Comalatech represents a major milestone in his career:

"Comalatech is a company with a respected reputation and tremendous potential, and I am a big fan of its corporate culture. I am excited to meet with the team, and I think together we're going to make 2017 a year to remember."

2017 does indeed represent an important year for Comalatech. The most significant event on the calendar will be the 10th anniversary of its Comala Workflows product, marking a decade of providing solutions for Atlassian's Confluence. The company will celebrate the event at Atlassian's Euro Summit in Barcelona this May.

Comalatech is a Canadian software company dedicated to providing solutions within the Atlassian ecosystem. Employing staff around the globe, the company is committed to delivering user-friendly products that enhance collaboration in today's fast moving workplace. As a supporter of Pledge 1% Comalatech is also proud to give back to the communities it calls home. Learn more about the company and its causes of choice at http://www.comalatech.com

