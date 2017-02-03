Cory Doctorow to Speak at ConveyUX

Blink is excited to have journalist and science fiction author Cory Doctorow as a featured speaker at ConveyUX, the Pacific Northwest’s premier user experience conference. Cory Doctorow will be a featured speaker at the annual ConveyUX conference in Seattle on Thursday, March 2. Cory will be one of over 30 presenters at the conference that celebrates user experience in the Pacific Northwest. Attendees for the conference can look forward to his presentation, “I Can’t Let You Do That, Dave.” This talk will focus on the importance of giving users the right to configure their own technology.

Cory Doctorow (craphound.com) is a science fiction novelist, blogger, and technology activist. He is the co-editor of the popular weblog Boing Boing (boingboing.net) and a contributor to many magazines, websites, and newspapers. He is a special consultant to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (eff.org), a non-profit civil liberties group that defends freedom in technology law, policy, standards, and treaties.

ConveyUX will take place at the Motif Hotel in downtown Seattle with attendees from around the world coming to learn from the best minds in UX at this three-day event, Feburary 28th to March 2nd. Registration for ConveyUX is now open at ConveyUX.com.