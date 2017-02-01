“This collaboration is one more step in the march toward making solar and storage look and feel just like any other asset on the grid.” - Martin Otterson, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at OSIsoft

OSIsoft, LLC, a leader in operational intelligence, and distributed energy storage leader Sunverge Energy have entered into a technology alliance that will enable utilities to integrate data from Sunverge’s residential storage systems directly into the PI System.

The new alliance will streamline data management and ultimately pave the way for a more agile, distributed grid by making it easier for utilities to “see” and utilize the edge-of-the-grid data generated by the Sunverge systems in the context of their overall operations. The announcement was made at Distributech taking place this week.

The residential energy storage market will be the fastest growing segment over the next five years, increasing in size by over 200 times, from 7 MWh in 2015 to 1.6 GWh by 2021, according to the Q4 2016 GTM U.S. Energy Storage Monitor.

The Sunverge energy storage system is an intelligent, distributed energy storage system that links to residential solar arrays. It combines batteries, power electronics, and multiple energy inputs in a UL-certified appliance controlled by the Sunverge energy management software. Combining utility-grade performance in a residential storage system, the Sunverge system can deliver more reliable power and lower bills for consumers and reduced grid management and energy delivery costs for utilities.

OSIsoft’s PI System is the system of record for operational data for over 1,000 utilities and grid operators. The PI System infrastructure captures real-time data from assets like sensors, solar panels and transformers and serves it up to engineers, executives and others so they can cut costs, predict equipment failures or make strategic decisions. The PI System can be found inside utility-scale solar plants, offshore wind farms, nuclear plants and microgrids everywhere. Worldwide, PI System servers manage over 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams.

“Sunverge’s partnership with OSI is a significant advance toward the next-generation grid, one that not only makes it easier to manage distributed resources, but also acts as the foundation for new, valuable services utilities can offer to their customers,” said Ken Munson, CEO of Sunverge Energy. “Our robust and secure platform creates a unified view of all the home load data Sunverge tracks, along with data from OSIsoft’s sensors and other field assets, bridging the gap between the “edge” of the grid and its core.”

Sunverge has more than 30 utility customers including AGL, PowerStream, NVEnergy, Xcel Energy and Con Edison. All of them use the PI System. Mitsui & Co. LTD., is an investor in both OSIsoft and Sunverge and both OSIsoft and Sunverge have entered into strategic commercial partnerships with Mitsui to develop products and services.

“Our goal is to give people insight into their operations so they can transform their enterprise. When you eliminate silos or reduce ‘data janitor’ tasks, you’re helping them accelerate the journey toward achieving strategic goals such as reducing downtime or improving ROI,” said Martin Otterson, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at OSIsoft. “This collaboration is one more step in the march toward making solar and storage look and feel just like any other asset on the grid.”

About Sunverge Energy

San Francisco and Brisbane, Australia-based Sunverge Energy allows homeowners efficient management of their own renewable energy generation and helps utilities, retailers and solar power providers manage those renewable power sources and aggregate them into Virtual Power Plants across neighborhoods, communities and entire service areas — reliably, effectively and intelligently. Founded in 2009, the company makes the Sunverge Solar Integration System (SIS), a distributed energy storage and management appliance comprised of powerful storage batteries, power electronics, and system-management software running in the cloud. The Sunverge SIS lowers costs, increases energy reliability, strengthens the grid, and accelerates the adoption and integration of distributed renewable energy. Investors include AGL, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), Kokam, MITSUI & Co., Siemens Venture Capital, Softbank China Venture Capital (SBCVC), Total Energy Ventures International and VisIR. For more information, please visit http://www.sunverge.com.

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our PI System captures operational data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and turns it into rich, real-time insights to reduce costs, optimize production or make critical business decisions. The PI System can be found at work at offshore wind farms, oil refineries, mining sites, pharmaceutical facilities and control rooms around the world. More than 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams are managed by the PI System. Founded in 1980, OSIsoft has over 1,200 employees and is headquartered in San Leandro, California. For more, please visit http://www.osisoft.com.

