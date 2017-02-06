We believe Janssen’s experience in developing diagnostic and therapeutic products will help us introduce new and groundbreaking innovations that promote individual health. —Lihi Segal, CEO, DayTwo

DayTwo Ltd. (http://www.daytwo.com), today announced a new collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, through its Janssen Human Microbiome Institute (JHMI), focused on DayTwo’s products and research conducted at the Weizmann Institute of Science, in Rehovot, Israel. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

DayTwo provides actionable health solutions based on gut microbiome, utilizing the DayTwo Microbiome Platform™. Its first product, the DayTwo Personalized Nutrition Platform, is based on groundbreaking research from the Weizmann Institute of Science led by Prof. Eran Segal and Dr. Eran Elinav (Cell, Nov15). The research showed that food that is healthy for one person may not be healthy for another, thus nutrition that lowers post meal sugar responses must be personally tailored. High blood sugar is linked to increased risk for diseases like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, as well as to energy dips, excessive hunger and weight gain. The DayTwo algorithm accurately predicts individual blood sugar responses to different foods based on the unique microbiome and other personal parameters and provides users with tailored recommendations. The DayTwo Personalized Nutrition Platform is available in the US and is scheduled to begin shipping to consumers later this quarter.

DayTwo and the Weizmann Institute scientists will work together with Janssen to evaluate DayTwo’s platform for the effective interception of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and metabolic syndrome-associated disorders. This newest collaboration with Janssen is the latest in a series of high profile collaborations with leading health related organizations in the US, including the Mayo Clinic.

“Working with the Janssen Human Microbiome Institute and its internal and external network is an exciting and beneficial opportunity for us,” said Lihi Segal, Co-founder and CEO of Daytwo. “This collaboration will create critical new insights to address metabolic disorders through microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics and we believe Janssen’s experience in developing diagnostic and therapeutic products will help us introduce new and groundbreaking innovations that promote individual health.”

About DayTwo

DayTwo (http://www.daytwo.com) is the world's first provider of health improvement and disease prevention solutions based on Gut Microbiome research. Its first product, based on groundbreaking research led by Prof. Eran Segal and Dr. Eran Elinav from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, and exclusively licensed to DayTwo, is a personalized nutrition platform. It aims to normalize blood sugar levels and reduce risk for metabolic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, leveraging the world's largest and most detailed microbiome database. DayTwo's product pipeline includes additional microbiome-based diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.