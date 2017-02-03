Tulemar Rated #9 Hotel in the World by TripAdvisor

“We’re humbled and thrilled to achieve this level of recognition from TripAdvisor, the largest travel review website in the world.”

We are incredibly excited to announce that Tulemar Bungalows & Villas located in the Tulemar Resort is now recognized as one of the ‘Top 25 Hotels – World’ in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, coming in at an incredible #9.

“We’re humbled and thrilled to achieve this level of recognition from TripAdvisor, the largest travel review website in the world,” said Tom Paul, owner of the Hotel. “We are extremely grateful to all the guests that we’ve had the pleasure of taking care of, as well as our incredible staff. This wouldn’t be possible without all of their hard work and support.”

Located in the gated Tulemar Gardens Condominio, Costa Rica, the Tulemar Resort Hotel is earning global recognition as one of the world’s top hotels. In addition to reaching the top 1% of hotels worldwide, Tulemar Resort Hotel was voted #1 in the categories of Top Hotel – Costa Rica and Top Hotel – Central America.

“These wins speak volumes about the beauty of Tulemar and the incredible dedication to service from every member of our staff,” Paul explained. “We will work as hard as possible to ensure your vacation is a lasting and treasured life experience.”

With more than 435 million reviews and opinions across 6.8 million accommodations, restaurants, and attractions, TripAdvisor has grown to become the world’s largest travel website, offering reviews, advice, photos, and videos from millions of travellers around the globe.

“This is the perfect way to start the new year,” added Paul. “I could not be more proud of our employees as I am today.”