"Currently only 3% of all women entrepreneurs make over $1M in revenues. We can change that by providing ambitious female founders with coaches, curriculum and access to capital."- Julia Pimsleur, Founder of Million Dollar Women

Million Dollar Women announced today that it will bring together more than 150 female entrepreneurs for two days of business coaching, networking, keynotes and a pitch competition at the Million Dollar Women Summit on March 23 and 24 at Microsoft Technology Center in Times Square. The event grew out of founder Julia Pimsleur’s mission to help one million women entrepreneurs get to $1M in revenues by 2020. Sponsors include Microsoft, Fenwick & West, UPS, Capital One Bank, Justworks, Content Bacon and Amazon AWS.

Entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and angels have the shared mission of helping more women “go big” and get funded. Usually investors and entrepreneurs find themselves on opposite sides of the table, but here they have teamed up to invest in and help accelerate the most promising founders of tomorrow. Participants can look forward to keynote presentations by Kathryn Minshew, Founder and CEO of The Muse, and Grand Master Sommelier, Alpana Singh, who is a successful restaurateur and host of Emmy Award-winning TV show, "Check, Please." There will also be workshops on fundraising, branding and PR and the mindset needed to run a multi-million dollar company.

“Currently, only 3 percent of women entrepreneurs reach $1M in revenues—we can change this in the next few years if we connect ambitious female founders with the right coaches, community and capital,” said Pimsleur. “The summit will bring female founders together to help women scale up their business more quickly, by exposing them to women who have already made it to the million-dollar mark and beyond and providing workshops on fundraising, branding and mindset.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain access to capital - including one $50K investment from SoGal Ventures - hear from successful entrepreneurs, receive 1:1 coaching from female founders in their industry, and much more during the event.

To apply for a chance to attend the Million Dollar Women Summit, founders must have made over $100K in revenue, have a scalable business and have been in business for one to five years. Applicants can apply online at http://www.milliondollarwomensummit.com.

Million Dollar Women’s mission is to provide women entrepreneurs the coaching and tools needed to successfully grow their businesses to $1M in revenues and beyond. Currently only 3% of all women entrepreneurs reach this milestone. The organization was founded by Julia Pimsleur – author, speaker, coach, and founder of Little Pim, one of the few women-run businesses backed by VCs in the country. Julia has raised a combined $26 million in non-profit and for-profit dollars and wrote "Million Dollar Women: The Essential Guide for Female Entrepreneurs Who Want to Go Big" (Simon & Schuster) to help women learn to raise capital and take their businesses to scale. Pimsleur blogs about entrepreneurship for Forbes.com; has been featured on Today, NBC Weekend Today, and Fox News; and her company Little Pim has been highlighted in Business Week, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. She won the Smart CEO Brava! Award for women entrepreneurs and speaks internationally about women and entrepreneurship. Past events include Harvard Business School, Haas Business School at Berkeley, Yale School of Management, Sydney, AU Rare Birds Conference, NYU Stern Business School, National Women’s Business Organization and Women Entrepreneurs Festival.

