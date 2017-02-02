Teepa Snow The way your environment is set up can make a real difference...If set up correctly, your living space can help the person with dementia stay independent longer and support the caregiver as well. - JoAnn Westbrook

Pines of Sarasota Education and Training Institute will host two skill-focused workshops on February 16, 2017, on how to create an engaging life and structuring a supportive dementia care environment. Teepa Snow, MS, OTR/L, FAOTA, an internationally renowned dementia care expert, will be the workshops’ presenter.

In the 9am to 12pm workshop, titled “Structuring an Engaging & Purposeful Life with Dementia,” attendees will learn how to create a meaningful life after diagnosis. Attendees will also get tips & techniques on how to best balance schedules and routines of both the caregiver and person with dementia.

The 1-4pm workshop will focus on “Creating a Supportive Dementia Care Environment.” JoAnn Westbrook, Director of Education and licensed Nursing Home Administrator, explains: “The way your environment is set up can make a real difference in the quality of life of a person living with dementia. If set up correctly, your living space can help the person with dementia stay independent longer and support the caregiver as well. Teepa is a one-of-a-kind presenter and senior care expert. She offers seminar attendees a ‘roadmap’ to a fulfilling life with dementia, and we’re thrilled to have her share her skills with the community.”

The workshops will be available on DVD and Online Video Streaming at a later date to help caregivers worldwide.

For more information about the workshops please visit http://www.pineseducation.org/purpose or call JoAnn Westbrook at (941) 309-5750.

