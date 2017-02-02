AMC Health Expands Provider Market Focus

“I am very excited to welcome this talented group to AMC Health. Their breadth of knowledge, experience and proven results in the telehealth space will undoubtedly ensure AMC Health to continue to drive increased sales and revenue..."

AMC Health, the leading provider of proven real-time virtual care and patient engagement solutions, is pleased to announce three new additions to the Provider Market team. All three new hires have extensive experience in the remote patient monitoring, telehealth, population health management and healthcare markets.

Christopher Taylor has joined AMC Health as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Market. Mr. Taylor is an innovative leader who brings over 15 years of telehealth experience to AMC Health. He previously served as National Vice President of Sales for Medtronic Care Management Services (formerly Cardiocom), where he created programs to help organizations understand and achieve the operational, clinical, and financial benefits available through a properly designed telehealth program. In addition to his work at Medtronic, Mr. Taylor has led sales teams for Allscripts, Honeywell HomMed, and SpaceLabs Healthcare.

Laura King, RN, will assume the role of Vice President, Provider Market for AMC Health. Ms. King is a Registered Nurse with over 20 years of health care experience across the healthcare continuum. Most recently, she was the Director of Clinical Programs for Medtronic Care Management Services (formerly Cardiocom). She focused on tailoring clinical programs, content and communications to meet the distinct requirements for a broad array of disease conditions and clients. She was responsible for designing programs to meet the unique goals of ACO, Hospital and Home Care customers. In addition, she led the clinical field team whose primary role was the support and training of new program implementations, education and program development. Laura built and implemented programs in the Provider Market, Veterans Administration and Bundled Payments Program (BPCI).

Christopher Miller has joined AMC Health as Vice President of Sales, Provider Market. Mr. Miller is a global healthcare sales leader focused on care delivery through technology innovation and workflow optimization. He brings over 15 years of experience driving growth for medical device companies including industry leaders Medtronic Care Management Services (formerly Cardiocom), Honeywell HomMed and Stryker. His expertise lays in leveraging technologies (remote patient monitoring, EMR, mobile health) and clinical services across the acute and post-acute care continuum to achieve success under emerging population health models.

“I am very excited to welcome this talented group to AMC Health. Their breadth of knowledge, experience and proven results in the telehealth space will undoubtedly ensure AMC Health to continue to drive increased sales and revenue, and solidifies our place as the leader in virtual care,” said AMC Health President and CEO, Nesim Bildirici.

About AMC Health

AMC Health is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. For 15 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation by enabling healthcare organizations to extend their care virtually. Our clinically proven solutions and FDA-cleared platform connecting to more than 200 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection combined with our end-to-end services provide healthcare organizations cost-effective, population health management. Our published studies demonstrate reduced utilization by 23% for patients with heart failure, generating 3.3: 1 ROI; reduced HbA1c levels for patients with diabetes by as much as 3.3 points within six months; reduced blood pressure by 21/9 mmHg for patients with hypertension within six months; and decreased risk of 30-day readmission by 44%, generating 6:1 ROI. For more information, visit http://www.amchealth.com.