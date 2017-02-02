The group Beat Rydaz includes Terror Oso, Artis D, and SDeezy. Each one of the members migrated from different places and eventually came together in Oklahoma City, OK. The three members always had the passion for music but by coming together they were able to create a unique sound unlike anything that they had ever heard. The groups first performance landed them in Houston, TX and the NRG Arena for the Los Magnificos Car Show. The group went on to do other local shows presented by Afton and Earth Entertainment and eventually hosted their own show cases Muzzles Off being the largest. The group went on win 2nd place at a Coast 2 Coast Live Show and also landed themselves in Rude Boy Magazine.

The hit single "Tell Me Where Dey" an is an uptempo energetic track off of the Bloodline Cartel Mixtape. The single is currently available for stream and download at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website. The group is planning a release of this mixtape June 17th 2017. You can watch the groups live shows on January 21st & January 28th at Elite Studios in Oklahoma City. The group will also perform at the SXSW Festival on March 17th - March 18th held in Austin Texas. The group plans to continue to work hard and create music that the people love.

