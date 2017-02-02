"StarTalk Playing with Science" Hosts Chuck Nice and Gary O'Reilly. Credit: Ben Ratner. “Playing with fire gets you burned. But ‘Playing with Science’ gets you learned.” Chuck Nice and Gary O'Reilly

The “StarTalk Playing with Science” podcast debuted February 1 on the StarTalk podcast network, home to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “StarTalk Radio” and “StarTalk All-Stars” hosted by a revolving slate of scientists and science educators including Bill Nye.

Hosted by comedian and fan-favorite “StarTalk” co-host Chuck Nice and sportscaster and former professional soccer player Gary O’Reilly, “StarTalk Playing with Science” is where geeks and jocks collide. Each episode investigates one incredible moment in the history of sports, bringing together scientists, product designers, coaches, pundits and professional athletes to use science to shine a light on just what made it so great. According to the hosts, “Playing with fire gets you burned. But ‘Playing with Science’ gets you learned.”

In the first episode of “StarTalk Playing with Science,” Nice and O’Reilly discuss the upcoming big game on Sunday. The hosts are joined by Super Bowl champions Osi Umenyiora (formerly of the New York Giants) and Santonio Holmes (formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers), plus astrophysicists Charles Liu and Tyson.

Future episodes include an exploration of the technology that helped Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt become the fastest human ever, and the physics behind NBA player Steph Curry’s 40-foot set-shot. Other future guests include such world-class athletes as Lance Armstrong, Hope Solo, and Odell Beckham Jr.

“StarTalk Playing with Science” is produced in partnership with Stitcher, and is also available in a wide variety of podcast platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, and SoundCloud. Shows will also be available to watch ad free on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku for subscribers to StarTalk All-Access. A special preview episode is available now featuring Neil deGrasse Tyson and NY Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. New episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays at 7pm ET.

About StarTalk

Science, pop culture & comedy collide on StarTalk’s podcast network! Neil deGrasse Tyson, his fellow science educators including Bill Nye, comic co-hosts & guests bring the universe down to Earth in StarTalk Radio, StarTalk All-Stars & StarTalk Playing with Science. Now in its eighth season, the StarTalk Radio podcast has more than 3 million downloads per month, and the National Geographic Channel TV show based on the podcast, now in its third season, has been nominated for Emmy awards in each of its first two seasons. StarTalk All-Stars, currently in its second season, features a revolving slate of scientist and science educator hosts. The network’s newest podcast, StarTalk Playing with Science, hosted by professional British soccer player and sports broadcaster Gary O’Reilly and fan favorite StarTalk co-host Chuck Nice, explores the science behind the most iconic moments in sports with guests including pro athletes, coaches, sports experts, and scientists. Each StarTalk network podcast is available on iTunes Podcasts, Google Play Music, SoundCloud, Stitcher, and TuneIn. StarTalk Radio and StarTalk All-Stars are also carried on SiriusXM Insight Channel 121. For more information and to listen to all of our shows, visit http://www.startalkradio.net. Keep Looking Up!

