This February, NASFAA will facilitate a social media campaign to draw attention to the impact financial aid can have on the lives of college students around the nation, and to discuss trends and upcoming changes to the federal financial aid system.

Each year, students across the country take the first step toward receiving helpful financial aid by filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The application serves as a gateway to not just federal student aid, but even some types of state and institutional aid. Throughout the month of February, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) and others in the higher education community will celebrate Financial Aid Awareness Month as a way to provide crucial information and resources to students, parents, and financial aid professionals, and answer questions about access to student aid.

"With a new administration and the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act upon us, Financial Aid Awareness Month is an opportune time to reflect on the role financial aid plays in students’ lives, and look for new ways to provide resources for students and parents and make the financial aid process as efficient as possible,” said NASFAA President Justin Draeger. "Financial aid administrators can provide thorough and up-to-date advice and counseling to help students and families manage the cost of a college education."

On Valentine’s Day, NASFAA invites students, parents, and others in the higher education community to show some love for financial aid, and tune in to a Facebook Live Q&A, where a representative from the NASFAA policy team will discuss the importance of financial aid with local professionals. On February 24, NASFAA will host a Twitter chat with other higher education organizations to discuss what changes may be seen in financial aid, and how to improve the system for students moving forward.

Throughout the month, interested parties can also send in questions on Twitter using the hashtag #FinAidFeb. Students and parents can also find resources online from NASFAA, including a list of FAFSA Tips and Common Mistakes to Avoid, as well as a Frequently Asked Questions page with information about the FAFSA, and financial aid in general.

Keep in mind that it’s never a mistake to fill out the FAFSA. The application is free, and serves as the gateway to federal financial aid as well as some state and institutional aid. Students and parents with questions can always reach out to their school’s financial aid office for assistance.

To request an interview with a NASFAA spokesperson about our FinAidFeb campaign, or why increasing financial awareness is critical, please email timmonse(at)nasfaa(dot)org or call (202) 785-6959.

About NASFAA

The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) is a nonprofit membership organization that represents more than 20,000 financial aid professionals at nearly 3,000 colleges, universities, and career schools across the country. NASFAA member institutions serve nine out of every ten undergraduates in the United States. Based in Washington, D.C., NASFAA is the only national association with a primary focus on student aid legislation, regulatory analysis, and training for financial aid administrators. For more information, visit http://www.nasfaa.org.