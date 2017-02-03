Highly regulated industries demand e-signatures that comply with stringent requirements.

SIGNiX, the leading provider of cloud-based digital signatures, announced today that Business Development Executives Steve Johnson and Brandon Pickett will present a workshop on “E-Signatures for Highly Regulated Industries” at the Laserfiche EMPOWER Conference, scheduled for February 7-10 in Long Beach, California.

SIGNiX has deep experience with businesses in regulated industries – such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences and government – because its technology is compliant with the most demanding industry standards and regulations and offers comprehensive legal evidence of each signature’s validity and each signed document’s integrity. SIGNiX joined the Laserfiche Professional Developer Partner (PDP) program in 2016 and integrated its sophisticated Independent E-Signature™ technology into Laserfiche Client or Web Access, providing Laserfiche’s clients with a secure method to digitally sign critical documents.

“Highly regulated industries demand e-signatures that comply with stringent requirements,” said Jay Jumper, president and CEO of SIGNiX. “SIGNiX is the ideal e-signature for such cases, and at the Laserfiche EMPOWER Conference, we’ll dive into exactly what these regulated businesses must look for in an e-signature—and what they need to avoid—to ensure the e-signature solution meets industry compliance standards and the highest levels of security, data privacy and legal evidence.”

Recently, MCCi—a leading Laserfiche reseller that helps businesses go paperless, improve business processes and manage documents and information—began offering the Laserfiche/SIGNiX integrated e-signature product in its portfolio of services.

“The majority of our clients are in the public sector, so any product MCCi offers must be compliant with strict industry standards,” said Donny Barstow, President of MCCi. “With this unique product offering from SIGNiX, our clients have saved a significant amount of time and money by omitting the need to print, sign, fax or scan a document—all while remaining compliant and strictly limiting risk.”

SIGNiX will also be an exhibitor at the upcoming conference. To register or to learn more about the Laserfiche EMPOWER Conference, visit https://empower.laserfiche.com/register.

About SIGNiX

SIGNiX, the nation’s leading provider of Independent E-Signatures, makes signing documents online safe and secure. SIGNiX’s cloud-based service uses patented technology to give businesses the most secure and legally defensible digital signatures available at a fraction of the cost of paper. SIGNiX’s products help the world’s leading companies become more efficient, decrease risk and boost profits. For more information, visit http://www.signix.com.

About Laserfiche

Based in Long Beach, CA, with global headquarters in Hong Kong and offices in Shanghai, Toronto, Mexico, London, Washington, D.C., and Fort Lauderdale, FL, Laserfiche uses its Run Smarter® philosophy to create simple and elegant enterprise content management (ECM) solutions. Since 1987, more than 34,000 organizations worldwide—including federal, state and local government agencies and Fortune 1000 companies—have used Laserfiche® software to streamline document, records and business process management.

Laserfiche®, Run Smarter® and Compulink® are registered trademarks of Compulink Management Center, Inc.

About MCCi Innovations

MCCi understands the challenges organizations face every day with paper-based processes. They provide innovative solutions that transform these challenges into smart practices that improve efficiency, productivity, and organizational structure. As the largest reseller of the Laserfiche solution, MCCi is passionate about helping organizations run their office more efficiently – saving time, money and resources. Website: http://www.mccinnovations.com