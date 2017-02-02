GoodSport logo Some African American sports figures were pioneers who paved the way for many and others are modern-day heroes who are making a tangible difference in society. We hope to illuminate their efforts.

Today, GoodSport Media announced plans to release 28 stories in February that highlight achievements and contributions by black Americans in sports. GoodSport’s Black History Month Channel aims to educate and enlighten. The spotlight shines on both current and past athletes.

Built for a mobile audience, this multi-media channel contains mini-documentaries, articles, and slide shows. You may know Jackie Robinson but do you know who broke the color barrier in the NBA or NHL? Do you know who Wilma Rudolph was? Check back and find out about these important trail blazers and more.

The first feature released is a video vignette about ballet superstar Misty Copeland. While not a traditional sportsperson, Misty is one of the most athletic and inspirational competitors of today. She is also the first African American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater in New York. Misty once summed up here drive by saying, “You can do anything you want, even if you are being told negative things. Stay strong and find motivation”. Her story of perseverance and others can be found here at http://www.countdown90.com/black-history-month/.

In addition to a steady schedule original content for Black History Month, GoodSport is launching GoodSport On Campus (http://www.goodsport.me/oncampus), a video contest focused on African American sports figures and organizations. Undergraduate and graduate students will find stories of perseverance, selflessness, or sportsmanship in their own communities and the chance to win a $500 prize! Winners will also have the opportunity to work as video journalists for GoodSport.

GoodSport Founder, Paul Bremer summed up his company’s efforts around Black History Month.

“We are committed to chronicling those who go above-and-beyond in the world of sports. There are many under told stories of African American sports figures. Some were pioneers who paved the way for many and others are modern-day heroes who are making a tangible difference in society. We hope to illuminate their efforts.”

