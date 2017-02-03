Netchex's simply powerful Onboarding Dashboard “It is our mission to continually provide the most accessible technology needed to manage the 21st Century workforce.”

One of the nation’s fastest growing Human Capital Management (HCM) providers, Netchex, today announced its ground-breaking onboarding dashboard that will help organizations enforce company culture through socialized on-boarding. By integrating company branding and team introductions, Netchex’s Onboarding platform increases new hire engagement and starts employees on the road to career success from day one.

Recognized by Inc. 5000 for the past seven years, Netchex has consistently been an industry leader in bringing HR professionals the latest in cutting-edge technology and excellent customer service. The Onboarding Dashboard is a one-of-a-kind solution designed in-house by our team of developers with the purpose of creating a way to provide a consist, exceptional new hire experience.

Netchex’s “Meet the Team” Dashboard creates a simple and social onboarding experience for all new hires. From the minute a new associate accepts an offer delivered by Netchex’s recruiting tool, custom, branded emails are delivered to new associates reflecting the company’s culture while clearly outlining which steps need attention. Immediately available are team member profiles with social communication options available. The delivery is a shift in focus to provide tools that employees will actually use and come back to as part of their experience with their new company.

Key features of the Netchex “Meet the Team” Dashboard include:



Mobility. New hires can complete their profile and onboarding tasks from their phone or tablet

Compliance. Foolproof to-do list with task countdown clocks to keep them on track

Sociability. New hires can engage with new team members by viewing their respective profiles, learning job duties, interests, and social connections.

Branding. Companies can impact first impressions with personalized, logo-branded welcome emails from company leaders, and dashboard configurations that promote engagement.

“We’re really excited to expand our NetGuide module as it reflects our commitment to deliver on the demand for digital HR tools that drive productivity,” said Will Boudreaux, Netchex CEO. “It is our mission to continually provide the most accessible technology needed to manage the 21st Century workforce.”

The Netchex “Meet the Team” Onboarding Dashboard is available as part of the Netchex’s paperless onboarding and lifecycle management solutions. It rounds out other features that focus on onboarding including capturing required new hire forms like I-9s, Federal and State tax forms, and other state specific forms with electronic signatures, sending automated task alerts for managers and completing online training.

About Netchex: Founded in 2003, Netchex has grown to become one of the South’s largest Human Capital Management providers with offices throughout the U.S. Netchex’s single-source solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing employees from hire to retire. Netchex currently services over 3,000 clients, with corporate headquarters in Covington, LA. Visit http://www.netchexonline.com for more information.