Arizona Science Center Opens Highly Immersive New Shark Exhibition

“We are thrilled to feature this exhibition which offers our guests a better understanding of sharks through a fully interactive, entertaining experience. Sharks have a significant role in our ocean ecosystem and predate dinosaurs, insects and mammals”

Arizona Science Center announces the opening of Planet Shark: Predator or Prey on Sunday, February 5. The exhibit runs through Memorial Day, May 29, 2017.

Planet Shark: Predator or Prey takes us on an incredible journey into the underwater world of sharks – without ever getting our feet wet. Cutting-edge SENSORY4TM Technology provides a walk-through, multi-sensory cinematic gallery experience that leaves the viewer deeply immersed in the story of this magnificent yet misunderstood animal. Guests can trace millions of years of evolution, come face-to-face with the great white shark and gain a whole new level of respect for the ocean’s oldest predator we all love to fear.

“We are thrilled to feature this exhibition which offers our guests a better understanding of sharks through a fully interactive, entertaining experience. Sharks have a significant role in our ocean ecosystem and predate dinosaurs, insects and mammals,” says Chevy Humphrey, the Hazel A. Hare President and CEO of Arizona Science Center.

The creative team behind Planet Shark: Predator or Prey is Grande Exhibitions, an Australian-based producer of museum-quality exhibitions. This engaging exhibition was produced with assistance from experts in the fields of sharks, aquariums and ocean cinematography. Produced on a size and scale never seen before, Planet Shark: Predator or Prey includes awe-inspiring shark models cast from real animals, an extraordinary collection of real teeth and jaws, and extremely rare fossils – some up to 370 million years old.

“We are excited to be working with Grande Exhibitions once again. Planet Shark: Predator or Prey will inspire curiosity, bring more understanding to and demystify these magnificent animals,“ says Sari Custer, Vice President of Exhibits and Collections. “Films such as ‘Jaws’ and ‘Sharknado’ have depicted sharks as villains creating a false sense of fear.”

Planet Shark: Predator or Prey will feature:



The SENSORY4™ Cinematic Gallery– A unique and immersive 45-minute walk-through, multi-sensory cinematic gallery experience.

Full-scale shark models cast from real specimens– Examine the real life size of a Tiger, Thresher, Hammerhead and Great White Shark.

Rare fossil collection– See extremely rare fossils that are up to 370 million years old. Plus, examine the differences between a variety of sharks including the Megalodon, the largest shark believed to have ever lived.

Anatomy and biology examinations– View detailed examinations of a shark and learn about its hunting strategies and sensory systems.

Conservation and Tagging– Read about shark satellite tagging programs and important conservation efforts.

Shark Cage– Step inside a full-size shark cage to gain a real sense of what it might be like to meet a Great White up close.

Interactive, educational displays and hands-on activities– Have fun with jigsaw puzzles, a shark board game and an interactive touchscreen shark trivia game.

This ground-breaking exhibition could not have come at a better time. Years of fishing pressure and media misrepresentation have pushed the shark to the brink of extinction. Their last hope lies with public education and awareness – and the launch of Planet Shark: Predator or Prey is the vital first step.

Ticket Information:

Arizona Science Center, located at 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85004, is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 7 days a week. Planet Shark: Predator or Prey will be on exhibit February 5, 2017–May 29, 2017. Guests can purchase tickets online at azscience.org, or in person at Arizona Science Center. General Admission tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for children (3–17). Featured exhibition tickets are $11.95 for adults and $9.95 for children. General admission is needed to visit the featured exhibition. Arizona Science Center members will have the opportunity preview the featured exhibition before the general public from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. on February 5 and will receive a discount on exhibition tickets.

Planet Shark: Predator or Prey is generously supported by APS and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and is located on Level 3 in the Sybil B. Harrington Galleries at Arizona Science Center.

About Arizona Science Center

The mission of Arizona Science Center is to inspire, educate and engage curious minds through science. The Center, located at 600 E. Washington Street in downtown Phoenix, features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, the state-of-the-art Dorrance Planetarium and the five-story Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater. CREATE® at Arizona Science Center, adjacent to the main building, is the newest addition. This 6,500 square foot community makerspace provides workshops, including 3D printing, laser cutting, woodworking and sewing. The Center also offers programs for all ages, including: Camp Innovation, Teen Science Scene, Professional Development and Learning for Educators, and adults-only Science With A Twist. For further details, please visit azscience.org.