Human Capital Media Launches Innovative Labor Force Analytics Tool

Talent Tracker Sample Talent Tracker integrates a “massive amount” of public, open-source data — including the U.S. Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Human Capital Media (HCM), the largest, integrated media company serving the human capital, management and workforce-development industries, has announced the official launch of Talent Tracker. The innovative data analytics tool is designed to offer businesses more complete, customized and affordable intelligence on the U.S. labor force.

According to Sarah Kimmel, vice president of HCM Research and Advisory Group, Talent Tracker integrates a “massive amount” of public, open-source data — including the U.S. Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Its query-able database, which is annually updated, is used to create made-to-order infographics and easy-to-understand reports providing evidence and context for critical decisions such as workforce planning, talent recruitment, and diversity and inclusion benchmarking.

For example, companies can discover what the future talent pool is going to look like for key roles that are integral to their business growth, including who are getting degrees in what and where they are located. The data also can be used to identify pockets of particular skill sets across the country. In addition, Talent Tracker provides objective evidence to show whether hiring practices are in sync with the demographic pool in a specific area and to benchmark compensation.

When asked what makes Talent Tracker different, Kimmel cited three attributes. The first is its focus on providing “the whole pie, not just a slice,” she said. “Unlike other tools based on incomplete employment information from job boards, Talent Tracker’s master database is comprehensive, including demographics, employment and educational data at the national, regional and state levels. So, we can give employers a much more complete look at how they compare to the labor market at large and where they need to be looking for top talent.”

Speed and affordability are also factors that make Talent Tracker an especially smart resource and alternative for organizations of all sizes, and in any industry or sector.

“To get this depth and quality of workforce analytics, companies normally have to acquire their own intelligence tools and hire and train someone to use them or contract with a high-priced consultant to spend months researching and pulling from public data,” Kimmel said. “We’re set up to be much more agile. Just give us a question and we can generate the specific information or visualizations needed in a quick and coherent package in about a week — no consultant fees, service contracts, expensive software purchases or staffing required. We do all the work.”

Organizations interested in learning more about Talent Tracker and how it can be a valuable resource for workforce decision-making can download sample reports or contact the HCM Research and Advisory Group at http://www.TheTalentTracker.com.