Aimetis Announces 2016 Vision Awards

Aimetis Corporation™, a global leader in intelligent IP video management software, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2016 Vision Awards. The annual awards honor the top performing Aimetis distributors and resellers worldwide.

The Aimetis Vision Award recipients were selected from more than 800 Aimetis partners covering over 100 countries. Award recipients have met or exceeded criteria that included exemplary sales performance, together with innovative and consistent promotion, support, and evangelism of the Aimetis brand and products to their respective customer bases.

"Our success is driven by the success of our global partners,” said Marc Holtenhoff, CEO of Aimetis Corporation. “Our growth is a direct result of the contribution, effort, and teamwork of our network of distributors and SI partners. Year after year our partners consistently deliver significant value to our mutual customers."

The Aimetis Channel Partner Program focuses on educating partners to help them grow their business and be more competitive in the security market. Aimetis helps its partners accomplish these goals and simplify the management of network video for their clients by providing an industry leading video management platform, Aimetis Symphony™, proven native video analytics, market disruptive solutions like the Aimetis Thin Client™ and Aimetis Network Video Recorders™, and the revolutionary centralized cloud management, Aimetis Enterprise Manager™, into one unified video surveillance platform. With our simplified, easy to use, and highly scalable platform, our partners are able to deliver to their clients an industry leading video management system that also has the lowest total cost of ownership on the market today.

The award recipients in each category are listed below. Visit the Aimetis website to discover more information on the Distribution Partner and Reseller Partner Programs.

Aimetis 2016 Vision Award Recipients:

Distributor of the Year

Americas– Tri-Ed North America

Asia Pacific – Xiaotong Network, China

EMEA– Videor, Germany

Partner of the Year

Americas– JCI, USA

Asia Pacific – Waynet Network, China

EMEA– Telefonbau Arthur Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG, Germany

About Aimetis

Aimetis, a Senstar company, simplifies the management of network video for security surveillance by offering smart solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership for our connected world. Combining an industry leading video management system with integrated analytics and centralized management in the cloud, Aimetis delivers the most scalable and easiest to use video management platform on the market. Founded in 2003, Aimetis has established itself as a global leader in intelligent video management from its headquarters in Waterloo, Canada. Aimetis has distributors and certified partners in over 100 countries and serves a variety of industries, including retail, transportation, and others.