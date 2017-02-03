Bubbles for Brain Cancer is launching its national fundraising campaign and Bubble Video Challenge on World Cancer Day.

Brain tumors continue to kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other form of cancer. Despite the recent spike in awareness driven to this cause by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), and the recent film COLLATERAL BEAUTY starring Will Smith, awareness and fundraising efforts still need more momentum.

After seeing 2014’s ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ for ALS go viral and result in research breakthroughs, businessman Chris W. Mahne and Kristina Akhirah Hernandez teamed up to create Bubbles for Brain Cancer.

When asked “why bubbles?” Mahne responded, “Bubbles are a timeless tribute and inspiration to one’s personal imagination, from all walks of life, both young and old. C’mon, who doesn’t love bubbles?”

People from across the country have already started posting Bubble Video Challenges, planning bubble-themed events, sparkling wine tasting fundraisers, and even Bubble Soccer games, all to reach the million-dollar fundraising goal by May 31st, 2017.

World Cancer Day is a global awareness effort of the UICC, the largest international cancer-fighting organization. “Preventing millions of unnecessary deaths and suffering from cancer is not outside of the world’s scientific or financial capabilities,” said Dr Cary Adams, their CEO.

One-hundred percent of the funds raised will support the brain cancer research efforts at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via the Jimmy Fund (a 501(c)3 organization).

“Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is honored to be the beneficiary of the Bubbles for Brain Cancer campaign. Our doctors, Mark Kieran and David Reardon, are at the forefront of brain cancer research. These additional funds will accelerate their efforts, and deliver new treatments faster than ever before.” said, Kerry Sachs, a director at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Learn more at: http://www.BubblesForBrainCancer.org

Campaign Hashtags: #Bubbles4BC #WorldCancerDay #DanaFarber

PRESS CONTACT: Nate Wright - nate(at)bubblesforbraincancer(dot)org - (442) 222-8186