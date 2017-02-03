Featuring premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance listeners’ personal and professional lives, The TalentGrow Show podcast has been selected to be part of C-Suite Radio as a showcase show.

In her extraordinary debut on this network, host Halelly Azulay gives listeners the opportunity to learn about how to become the kind of leader people actually want to follow, sharing actionable insights and advice from various experts as well as her own expertise building on her 20+ year career.

“I’m excited to share actionable insights and advice with listeners on the excellent C-Suite Radio network,” said Halelly Azulay. “Regardless of your leadership role or years of experience, leadership is a skill that anyone can, and should, actively develop, enhance, and continuously improve.”

The TalentGrow Show is a podcast for current and aspiring leaders who want to take their leadership skills to the next level. Launched in early 2015, the show has featured interviews with experts such as Zappos Insights' Robert Richman, Hilton C-Suite exec Kimo Kippen, and best-selling authors like Susan Scott, Dr. Beverly Kaye, and Caroline Adams Miller to name a few.

C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world's leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs, announced an expansion of its radio platform by adding more than 20 new programs to its 2017 lineup, making C-Suite Radio the first business only podcast network.

Listener have raved about the TalentGrow Show. Here are a few of the reviews from the show's iTunes page:

“What a wonderful podcast. I’m hooked on this as my drive-time listening because every show has productive, articulate guests full of inspiring ideas for taking my and my team’s skills up a level. Halelly draws out from each guest key insights and directly actionable advice.” ~Andrew Layman, June 19, 2016

“What a fantastic podcast – always informative, action-oriented and super dynamic! Halelly is such a gifted interviewer – smart, authentic and curious. She asks insightful questions, appropriately shares her own experiences (while keeping the focus on the guest and the topic) and all this creates incredibly valuable content in under 30 minutes!” ~Margarita, DC, Jan. 21, 2016

“Halelly is an absolutely amazing host on this show, asking questions that we would all love to ask the people we’d love to have a conversation with! I run a business team outside of my full time job, and this is a great asset to always improving as a person and leader!” Roysee1311, Dec. 18, 2015

“I’ve been in management for over 2 decades and find that it’s hard to motivate myself at times but even harder to think of ways to engage and motivate my team. Halelly offers interesting, well-informed and well thought out leadership ideas in her podcasts which, against the odds, get my management wheels turning. It’s good to have resources and I found this podcast to be one [of] the best.” Yovi @ DC, Jan. 12, 2017