Moderne Communications, a New York-based national experiential marketing agency has officially rebranded under the moniker “No Boundaries Experiential Marketing Agency.” The rebranding launches two of the agency’s core divisions, Moderne Media and Moderne Strategy. These divisions will expand upon the agency’s core experiential services, now operating under the name of Moderne Experiential. While each division’s offerings have always been a part of Moderne’s core capabilities, they now have been brought to the forefront as their own entities to support Moderne’s explosive and expansive growth.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this announcement. Given our upward trend and extremely successful 2016, it made sense to solidify each discipline as their own division. Moderne has consistently brought to the table full packages when it comes to experiential marketing. Media and strategy are at our core just as much as experiential and there is no better way to embody this than as the “No Boundaries Experiential Marketing Agency,” explained Joe Mastrocovi, Moderne’s CEO and Founder.

Focused on multi-format messaging, Moderne Media is one of largest place-based media companies in the United States. With over 250,000 curated locations, the agency can post highly targeted out-of-home messages in over 350 markets. “Moderne Media’s primary focus is streamlining the process for clients to plan, buy, and activate highly targeted advertising programming where target audiences live, work, play, and pray,” said Ari Chasin, Moderne’s Chief Experiential Officer. Setting itself apart from other media companies, Moderne Media has developed exclusive hyper-targeting capabilities that allow them to reach target audiences on demographic, geographic, and income levels that are highly measurable.

The Moderne Strategy division embodies the agency’s commitment to "no boundaries experiential marketing" by completely integrating marketing campaigns for clients. Moderne Strategy ensures that every experiential marketing campaign is put through an integrated lens, allowing it to reach consumers across any number of marketing verticals. By merging services such as audience targeting, brand strategy, creative development, social and digital marketing, and influencer marketing, Moderne Strategy creates and amplifies one-of-a-kind experiential marketing campaigns that live long before events begin and long after they are over.

Having led the agency’s rebrand, Nick Stetz, Moderne’s Senior Strategist, noted that “the marketing industry has evolved significantly in this hyper-connected, digital age with brands requesting more integration, more data and analytics, and more insight into where their spend is going. This request is amplified within the experiential marketing industry. Moderne has always done an excellent job taking experiential campaigns and fully integrating them across marketing channels. This rebrand looks to characterize that for our current clients and any future ones.”

These two new branches join Moderne Experiential, which encompasses the historically core experiential marketing services of the agency. Moderne Communications has established itself as a whole as experiential marketing leaders with over 65 different experiential/non-traditional marketing offerings.

Moderne serves core clients including Amazon, McDonalds, and Ford, while also acting as the execution arm for advertising and creative agencies.

The timely expansion comes after an exceptional 2016. Not only was Moderne feted as one of the nation’s Top 100 Event Agencies for nine consecutive years, but the company was also named by INC Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States. Moderne Communications looks to continue this success in 2017 as the “No Boundaries Experiential Marketing Agency.”

