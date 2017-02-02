Equity Trust Says IRAs Provide $7 Trillion Opportunity to Do Good

AmericaUntapped.com “Investing in alternative assets that have the potential to help others can be both financially and personally rewarding.”

IRAs provide a $7 trillion* opportunity to help others while saving for retirement, as showcased on a new website released by Equity Trust. The amount invested in IRAs is nearly twice the size of the federal budget**.

Many IRA owners are unaware of the investment flexibility their IRAs provide, so Equity Trust, a financial services company offering self-directed retirement accounts and alternative asset custody for individuals and financial institutions, is highlighting many of the investments undertaken by its clients on a new website, http://www.AmericaUntapped.com.

“Our clients’ investment choices are helping more than their retirement savings,” said Matt Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Equity Trust. “Their IRA investments are having a positive impact in their communities so we created the ‘America Untapped’ website to showcase their inspiring stories.”

Equity Trust clients are using their IRA funds to, among other things:



Help provide affordable housing for homeless veterans and low-income families

Acquire land to build a school serving 300 children

Help a family to rebuild their New Orleans home after it was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina

Acquire property to start a group home serving veterans with PTSD

Provide capital for small businesses seeking to expand

Help medical offices purchase X-ray and imaging equipment

In addition to highlighting inspiring stories about investors, the website provides information about self-directed IRAs and includes free educational resources.

IRA investors are encouraged to visit the website and share their own stories of community impact.

“Our goal is to provide education that can serve as the catalyst for wider participation in government-sponsored retirement plans, such as IRAs, while inspiring investors to make a difference,” Wilson said. “Investing in alternative assets that have the potential to help others can be both financially and personally rewarding.”

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that provides a platform for individual investors, financial professionals and institutions to invest in alternative asset classes, including real estate, tax liens, private equity and precious metals. The Equity Trust family of companies offers custodial services for alternative investments, investment in alternative assets with individual retirement accounts, back-office solutions for RIAs, brokerage services, directed trustee services and more. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm which started in 1974, to a financial services company today serving more than 300,000 accounts, representing over $30 billion in assets under custody and administration. For more information, visit http://www.aboutequitytrust.com.

Equity Trust Company is a passive custodian and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice. Any information communicated by Equity Trust Company is for educational purposes only, and should not be construed as tax, legal or investment advice. Whenever making an investment decision, please consult with your tax attorney or financial professional.

*According to the Investment Company Institute Quarterly Retirement Market Data for Third Quarter, 2016

**Federal outlays of $4.0 Trillion according to the Congressional Budget Office projections as of January 2017.