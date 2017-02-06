Triad Technologies Welcomes Jeff Knaus as Regional Sales Manager

Jeff is a great addition to the Triad organization, as he brings with him years of experience in the fluid power industry.

Vandalia, OH: Triad Technologies, LLC (Triad) is proud to announce and welcome Jeff Knaus as the company’s Regional Sales Manager for the Southern Ohio region. Knaus will be responsible for sales and market share growth, as well as providing field support and developing sales talent within that geography. He will play a key role in driving sales strategies that align with corporate growth goals.

“Jeff is a great addition to the Triad organization, as he brings with him years of experience in the fluid power industry,” stated Scott Schoepf, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “His background in sales management combined with his knowledge of the Parker Hannifin product line makes him the ideal person to lead our Southern Ohio sales team.”

Knaus comes to Triad from Parker Hannifin, where he has worked since 2001, most recently as Regional Sales Manager in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his Masters of Business Administration from Augsburg College in Minneapolis.

About Triad Technologies:

Triad Technologies, LLC is a leading Ohio-based distributor of hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, filtration and lubrication technologies. Triad is a premier full-service stocking distributor, Hydraulic Technology Center (HTC), Pneumatic Technology Center (PTC), Automation Technology Center (ATC) and Connector Technology Center (CTC) of Parker Hannifin. With 16 locations throughout Ohio, Triad provides product expertise, critical application knowledge and custom solutions to its customers with an emphasis on value-added services, including: technical support, 24/7 field service, and system design, hose assembly and repair service (http://www.triadtechnologies.com).