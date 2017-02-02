AGC AeroComposites Rebrands as Unitech Aerospace

The new logo for Unitech Aerospace Unitech Aerospace is able to offer a broad range of capabilities including design, development, engineering, tooling, manufacturing and life cycle support of composites, assemblies and metallic fabrications,” Wayne Exton, CEO of Unitech Aerospace

AGC AeroComposites, a global supplier of composite and metallic aerostructures, assemblies and components to the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that it has rebranded as Unitech Aerospace.

Unitech Aerospace is the parent company of Unitech Composites (Hayden, Idaho), North Coast Composites and North Coast Tool & Mold (Cleveland, Ohio), Paul Fabrications (Derby, UK), Tods Aerospace (Yeovil, UK) and Tods Defence (Portland, UK).

“The decision to rebrand to Unitech Aerospace and focus on the the legacy names of our group companies recognizes the strong reputation for performance, quality and value that each of our companies have built over the years. By combining the strengths of these companies, Unitech Aerospace is able to offer a broad range of capabilities including design, development, engineering, tooling, manufacturing and life cycle support of composites, assemblies and metallic fabrications,” said Wayne Exton, CEO of Unitech Aerospace. “We are excited about this opportunity to reintroduce ourselves and our extensive capabilities to the industry and work with customers to create solutions together.”

About Unitech Aerospace

Unitech Aerospace provides the aerospace, marine, medical, defense, nuclear and rail industries with composite and metallic structures and components that meet demanding and complex requirements. The company’s growing global footprint is currently comprised of strategically located sites providing local and immediate support to customers. Integrated solutions range from early stage design, rate production, to full-term sustainment making Unitech Aerospace the industry’s trusted lifecycle partner.