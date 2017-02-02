We reject these attacks by the dairy industry and look forward to a more constructive conversation that ensures consumers are able to access delicious plant-based options.

Today, the Plant Based Foods Association sent letters to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defending the growing sector from recent unfounded attacks on the plant-based foods industry and plant-based milks in particular.

The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) represents leading companies that produce and market a wide array of plant-based foods and beverages sold across the United States and globally. The plant-based foods industry has been valued at $4.9 billion by the data monitoring firm SPINS.

In its letter to the FDA, the trade association maintains that plant-based milks are currently properly labeled with their “common or usual name” and that courts have agreed with this position. According to a survey by Nutrition Business Journal, 34 percent of consumers prefer plant-based milks over their dairy counterparts.

“Our members are proud to offer a wide array of innovative and sustainable food options that consumers are seeking out for many reasons. We reject these attacks by the dairy industry and look forward to a more constructive conversation that ensures consumers are able to access the delicious plant-based options they desire”, said Michele Simon, executive director of the Plant Based Foods Association.

In December of 2016, 32 members of Congress sent a letter to FDA requesting that the agency not allow plant-based brands to use the word “milk” on their labels. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Representative Peter Welch (D-VT) have recently introduced companion bills in the Senate and House, respectively, called the DAIRY PRIDE Act, which would not allow plant-based food companies to use any dairy terms on their labels. In addition, Senator Baldwin sent a letter to the President’s office on this issue on January 31, 2017.

In addition to issuing a response letter to the FDA, PBFA sent letters to the legislative offices of Senator Baldwin and Representative Welch. The letters explain that the PBFA is actively engaged with FDA, experts, and companies regarding how best to standardize labeling terminology for many popular plant-based foods.

About Plant Based Foods Association

The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) is the leading trade association for the plant-based food industry, a $4.9 billion category. Representing 70 member companies, PBFA is committed to furthering a fair and competitive marketplace for businesses selling plant-based foods. For more information, visit plantbasedfoods.org and find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.