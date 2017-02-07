HazardHub, the nation’s first third-generation supplier of geospatial risk data, have announced the release of their proprietary “Lightning Hub” geo-spatial data set. Now, users can see the probability of lightning strikes for any address in the continental United States.

In 2015, there were over 99,000 lightning-strike related property claims, resulting in more than $750 million in losses. In addition, 27 people lost their lives from lightning strikes in 2015 – in 2016 that number has risen to 35. The need for an accurate, probabilistic lightning database has never been higher.

Brady Foust, Chief Scientist of HazardHub explained that “The LightningHub data layer is long term lightning risk for the conterminous United States. We convert years of weather data to values that represent the average number of lightning strikes per year. We convert the model into an easy to understand A-D report card. For example, the risk of lightning in Miami is extremely high (with a "D" rating) while the risk in Boston (with an "A" rating) is very low.”

Bob Frady, CEO of HazardHub adds “the industry has been struggling to get a better handle on lightning data, which causes hundreds of millions of dollars of property damage in the United States every year. While there are some excellent sources of real-time lightning strikes, our clients told us that nothing existed that would help them determine probabilistic lightning risk at either a property or portfolio level. After significant research and development, we’re thrilled to release the industry’s first lightning data layer – LightningHub.“

The LightningHub data is available now directly from HazardHub (http://www.hazardhub.com), the HazardHub network of trusted resellers, via HazardHub’s consumer site – http://www.freehomerisk.com and via our API.