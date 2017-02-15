Adopttec - The Cloud Based Software Adoption Playbook from TriTuns.com “Sluggish adoption is the nemesis of our industry. We want to help our customers help their customers with faster and easier software adoption,” said Whitehead.

Tri Tuns, the customer success and software adoption consulting firm, announced today the release of a self-service technology adoption program called Adopttec. The low-touch, low-cost solution is designed to help SaaS companies and their clients accelerate software adoption.

“We designed Adopttec as a direct response to our customers’ needs,” said Jason Whitehead, Tri Tuns CEO. “Sluggish adoption is the nemesis of our industry. We want to help our customers help their customers with faster and easier software adoption,” said Whitehead.

For SaaS vendors, Adopttec fills a critical gap common to many customer success programs. “Many SaaS vendors struggle to build and deliver the onboarding, training, toolkits and playbooks their customers need to accelerate adoption and success with the vendors’ software. Adopttec provides this out of the box, eliminating the need for SaaS vendors to make huge investments in developing and maintaining proprietary customer success tools and playbooks,” Whitehead stated.

“We know our SaaS vendors want to see accelerated adoption because it means their customers are truly seeing value," said Steve Lichtenfels, Tri Tuns Executive Vice President of Sales. Unfortunately, SaaS customers often lack the time or skills to create a formal adoption strategy. With Adopttec, SaaS customers can access our proprietary software adoption techniques and run a professional adoption program on their own to rapidly decrease the time it takes to realize value and a return on their software investments.

The exciting part about this offering is that it’s a low-touch, self-guided program, noted Whitehead. Adopttec guides SaaS customers from pre-go-live through the entire software adoption cycle with easy to follow videos and easy to execute strategies, plans, templates and tools. According to Whitehead:

“The self-service aspect of Adopttec places the adoption program in the customer’s control through a step-by-step process that drives adoption results. It’s like having a consultant on-demand through the adoption journey. It makes customers the experts, accelerates the onboarding process and takes the pressure off their SaaS Vendors. It’s truly a win-win-win."

Tri Tuns will begin licensing Adopttec today as a low-touch, fixed-cost, value-added service to SaaS vendors. An Enterprise version will follow on February 20, 2017 for companies looking to drive adoption of internal software launches like CRM, ERP, HCM and Office 365.

About Tri Tuns, LLC:

Tri Tuns, LLC is a privately held Customer Success & Software Adoption Consulting firm founded in 2006 and based in downtown Bethesda, MD. Tri Tuns, LLC has developed successful Software Adoption and Customer Success methodologies and practices that drive business outcomes for SaaS vendors and their clients. Tri Tuns methodologies insure that value is seen and recognized continuously. Tri Tuns, LLC is platform independent, enabling it to work with any software platform vendor and with any platform buyer to achieve effective customer success and accelerated adoption of new software technology.