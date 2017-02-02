Trizic Names Two New Directors To Board

Working with Asiff and Kelly is like landing two first round draft picks.

Trizic, the leader in enterprise class digital advice technology, today announced the addition of two new directors to the Trizic board: Asiff Hirji and Kelly Rodriques.

Both appointments have solid backgrounds in start-up technology, having successfully run and exited multiple companies in the software, wealth, and fintech industries.

“Trizic’s current rapid pace of growth requires robust board oversight and participation,” commented Drew Sievers, Trizic CEO. “Kelly and Asiff bring deep wealth domain expertise, while also delivering top notch skills in corporate governance and operations.”

One of the original founders at online investing pioneer Netfolio, Mr. Hirji also served as President, COO, CIO, and Office of the CEO at TD Ameritrade. Mr. Hirji was also a member of the Board of Directors at Advent Software. Most recently, Mr. Hirji was the Chief Restructuring Officer at HP, reporting directly into Meg Whitman.

Mr. Rodriques was mostly recently the CEO at the nation’s largest alternative retirement custodian Pensco Trust, which was purchased by Opus Bank in 2016. A multi-exit entrepreneurial CEO, Mr. Rodriques served as CEO at managed services provider Totality, and as CEO/Founder at internet pioneer Novo. Mr. Rodriques is currently a Managing Partner at fintech investor Operative Capital, as well as a board member at Sharespost.

“Working with Asiff and Kelly is like landing two first round draft picks,” continued Sievers. “I believe that creating great businesses is a team sport, and it’s the depth of the team that makes the ultimate difference in the company’s success.”