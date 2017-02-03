Ineo Hires Global Mobility Expert Tim Kernan, CRP

INEO, LLC the leading provider of Global Mobility Software, Financial Processing, and Tax Solutions, today announced that Tim Kernan, CRP has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Tim will lead all aspects of Ineo’s sales, marketing and revenue generating product and service offerings, and will serve as a strategic leader for the company.

David Santora, Ineo’s CEO, stated “We are extremely excited to have Tim join the Ineo team. Tim brings 15 years of experience from a nationally recognized relocation company, where as a sales professional, sales leader and, most recently, senior management team member, he helped build the company from a small international household goods moving company to the comprehensive global mobility solutions provider it is today. Tim brings an analytical mind and deep knowledge and experience in sales, marketing and client relations to the Ineo team. We are very fortunate to have a professional with his level of experience in the mobility industry join our company.”

Tim graduated from John Carroll University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He holds a CRP designation from Worldwide ERC (WERC), has participated on two WERC conference planning committees (Americas Mobility Conference and Global Workforce Symposium), and has been a speaker on regional panels at the Greater Pittsburgh Relocation Council (GPRC) as well as the Great Lakes Relocation Council Conference.

About Ineo

Ineo is the premier provider of global mobility assignment management software, expense management, mobility tax and consulting services. With more than 30 years of experience developing mobility solutions, we provide our clients the confidence that their programs will be frictionless, compliant and cost effective.