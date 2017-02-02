Online-Only Auction – Working Equestrian Center

Trophy Horse Farm Auction It isn’t easy to find properties built of this quality, as the seller carefully designed this home with the highest grade of materials.

A trophy horse farm, located in Statesboro, GA, offering world-class equestrian facilities and a luxurious custom home is available for auction, ending on March 28th at 7 PM ET, during an online-only auction. Positioned on a 53± acre lot the property is fully operational and would be well suited for those looking to move to the country, but remain in proximity of a major city with an international airport. The new owners will have endless opportunities to manage for private use, an equine facility or even an event center. A broker-only open house will be held Thursday, February 16, from 2 pm – 5 pm. The property will be available for preview by appointment: Saturday, March 11, Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, from 10 am to 2 pm.

“Previously listed conventionally at 1.6 million dollars we are excited to bring this property to auction. Auctions are a unique way of bringing one of a kind properties to the market and attract a wider variety of buyers from all over the country,” said Broker/Auctioneer Jeff Raines of United Country | Low Country Auction & Real Estate.

“It isn’t easy to find properties built of this quality, as the seller carefully designed this home with the highest grade of materials.” said Jeff Raines. “The property features a 5,600± sq ft custom home, built in 2007 and a 2,700 sq ft caretaker quarters, both overlooking a 5-acre pond. The custom home includes 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths, with a chef’s kitchen made for entertaining. In addition to the home, the property boasts three barns, ten large pastures and over 30 stalls. This phenomenal property offers endless opportunities for equestrians or would make an excellent country home or place to spend retirement.”

Property history, details, and photos, as well as terms and conditions can be found at http://www.TrophyHorseFarmAuction.com/ or by phone, contact Jeff Raines at 912-531-0284 to schedule a property preview.

