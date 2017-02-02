Sound Seal Announces New Website for WoodTrends

Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of acoustical and noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, announced today the launch of its new website for WoodTrends. Sound Seal has designed a fun and friendly user experience with the new http://www.woodtrends.com website.

This new content rich website is full of product and application information. It contains valuable sales tools in PDF format and gives visitors a sneak peek into our project portfolio. This website is also responsive allowing our audience the convenience and ease of use from any tablet or smartphone device.

“We are excited to launch our new WoodTrends website. With the aesthetic and acoustic excellence that WoodTrends demonstrates, it is important that we offer the user insight in to the value and performance that comes along with this reputable product line. Our new website does just that." said Jennifer Chagnon, Director of Marketing for Sound Seal.

Whether you are a new customer, a WoodTrends veteran or simply inquiring about our WoodTrends products, this website will provide all of the detailed information you need in a fast, effective and aesthetically pleasing manner.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant noise control and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. For more information, please visit http://www.soundseal.com or call 413-789-1770.