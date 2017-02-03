“More than one million adults in California have experienced problems resulting from their gambling. We applaud these casinos for continuing to promote a responsible gaming atmosphere and for working to provide help to those affected by problem gambling.”

The California Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG) has awarded annual responsible gaming silver certifications to three California casinos: the Viejas Casino & Resort (tenth consecutive year), the San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (tenth consecutive year) and the Pechanga Resort and Casino.

Certification is awarded to casinos which demonstrate a commitment to responsible gaming practices, by adopting a comprehensive program of policies and procedures and ensuring that patrons have access to available help and prevention resources for problem gambling. These practices help to reduce the chance of patrons developing a gambling problem.

“More than one million adults in California have experienced problems resulting from their gambling,” says Robert Jacobson, the executive director of CCPG. “We applaud these casinos, and their operators, for continuing to promote a responsible gaming atmosphere and for working to provide help to those affected by problem gambling.”

Gambling addiction is a treatable condition that manifests as the inability to control gambling for a period of time, or to control the urge to gamble despite harmful negative consequences or a desire to stop. Yet if untreated, it can have devastating consequences to the gambler's (and their loved ones') finances, relationships and even physical health.

The state of California provides no-cost treatment programs for those affected by problem gambling - for both the gambler and their loved ones. The problem gambling helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and provides confidential crisis intervention and referral services in English and Spanish, with translation services available for more than 240 languages. The hearing impaired can access services through TTY. Text support is also available by texting the word “SUPPORT” to 53342.

CCPG also offers a heartfelt “THANK YOU” to its community of supporters, without whom it would not be able to provide many of the services it does! These supporters include: the United Auburn Indian Community, the Barona Band of Mission Indians, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the California Lottery and Blueworld360.

CCPG is a non-profit organization, founded in 1986, dedicated to assisting problem gamblers and their families by promoting awareness, education, research, prevention and treatment for problem gambling. CCPG is one of 36 state affiliates of the National Council on Problem Gambling.

