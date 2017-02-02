MaxBack.com Acquired from Clover Technologies

Consumers want a safe, stress-free option for selling their used cell phones and other electronic devices

Electronics buyback company MaxBack.com announced today that it has been acquired by Sean Michaels from Clover Technologies effective November 2016.

Michaels, who will serve as president, has acquired http://www.maxback.com with the intent of providing a focused effort on the purchase and resale of consumer electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets, fitness trackers and other wearables.

MaxBack is not new to the device purchasing industry. The business was originally created by Michaels and his team in 2010 under then-parent company Environmental Reclamation Services (Erie, Pa.) ERS was sold to Clover in late 2010. Michaels, who worked for Clover from 2010-2016, acquired MaxBack.com from Clover in November 2016.

“For Clover, MaxBack was a small piece of their much larger business,” Michaels said. According to Michaels, MaxBack processed about 10,000 devices in 2016.

Michaels plans to infuse the company with dedicated resources and enhanced technology to streamline the process from sale to purchase while adding additional products such as action cameras and new wearables to the mix.

“Device types and numbers are growing while product lifecycles are shrinking. We live in a disposable society where we are buying new items at a faster and faster rate. People want a vehicle to recycle their old gadgets in a hassle-free, quick and safe way,” Michaels said, “and MaxBack solves that problem.”

Michaels is quick to note that it’s not just individuals who are looking for help. He explains corporations are in the same situation.

“Businesses replace the phones and tablets of their employees every year and now they have dozens of devices needing to be disposed of. They want a hassle-free way to recycle their assets that protects their data,” Michaels said.

Seventy-seven percent of all Americans now own a smart phone and a little over half have a tablet. According to a recent United Nations study, the shorter lifecycles equate to 41.8 million tons of e-waste each year. Of that waste, only between 10 and 40 percent is disposed of properly prompting 25 states to pass e-waste recycling laws.

“MaxBack.is the no risk, low stress, option for turning your unused devices into cash while ensuring all safety and environmental requirements are met,” Michaels said.

How it Works

Used device owners can go online and get an immediate offer from MaxBack.com after clicking a few answers related to the device type and condition. If the device owner accepts the MaxBack’s offer, they add the device to their shopping cart, print off a pre-paid shipping label, send the device to MaxBack and get paid in as little as three business days through PayPal or by check.

About Sean Michaels

Sean has a 20-year track record of creating and growing Internet-based businesses. He is one of the founders of FundingFactory, a groundbreaking, fundraising-through-recycling program for schools and charities. Through FundingFactory, participating organizations earn funds by collecting empty printer cartridges, cell phone and other consumer electronics products. More than 50,000 organizations have benefited through FundingFactory, collectively earning more than $60 million in funding from their recycling efforts.

Sean was previously co-president of Environmental Reclamation Services (ERS), a leading supplier of empty printer cartridges and used cell phones. ERS was acquired by Clover Technologies in 2010. For Clover, he served as vice president of program development. In this role, he conceived and brought to market several internal startups for both the Wireless and Imaging divisions.

About MaxBack.com

Maxback.com provides individuals and corporations a fast and easy solution for recycling used devices such as cell phones, tablets, Apple watches, wearables and fitness trackers. Through an easy-to-use online portal, customers get a free quote and can sell their device for cash. MaxBack has earned five stars from TrustPilot and has been featured on CNET and The Wall Street Journal.