IDX, LLC Announces Rollout of Enhanced IDX Broker System

IDX, LLC, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) tools for real estate websites, recently announced the rollout of an enhanced IDX data acquisition system designed to give REALTORS® access to near real-time active, pending, and sold IDX/MLS data for their professional real estate websites.

"We display data directly from the source, so it’s never diluted. Unlike some of the popular portal sites, IDX Broker subscribers don’t display census data or data scraped from other websites,” said Barrett Avery, Data Systems Lead for IDX, LLC. “Inaccurate data is not good enough for our team, or our clients, which is why we have invested so much time and effort into our newly enhanced data acquisition system.”

REALTORS® add IDX search tools to their websites in order to:



Promote closings by automatically showcasing their closed listings. Agents and Brokers can exhibit expertise and leverage past performance to win over new clients.

Attract internet leads by leveraging rapid updates to neighborhoods and other links which can be included in an XML sitemap that tells search engines when search results were last updated.

Become a trusted local resource by providing the most up-date, accurate listing data – which includes near real-time updates to price, status, and other listing details.

“With IDX Broker, we attempt to run updates as frequently as possible; however, there are occasions where running updates too frequently is not only unnecessary but can decrease overall system performance of an MLS server.” says Data Support Lead, Joshua Erlanson. “This is why we tune our acquisition system to sync with the data vendor’s (or, the MLS itself) update cycles. This new system will ensure that you are getting the freshest data possible while maintaining the speed and efficiency you’ve come to expect from a leading IDX service.”

RMLS members are now able to connect with prospective sellers by offering sold data on their IDX Broker real estate website(s). IDX Broker subscribers in over 40 North American markets currently have access to this enhanced system. IDX, LLC intends to roll out Sold Data and enhanced data updates for approximately 600 markets in North America, including the Bahamas and Mexico.

About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $2 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 660 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites. In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IMPress for IDX Broker WordPress Plugin), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their MLS regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.