Greenberg Traurig Among Top Trademark Firms in WTR 1000

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recently nationally and regionally recognized by the World Trademark Review (WTR) in the seventh edition of the WTR 1000. In addition to receiving firmwide rankings, 14 attorneys in the firm’s Trademarks and Brand Management Group were recognized for their trademark legal practice. Based on more than 70 key markets globally, the WTR 1000 highlights what it considers to be the top law firms and attorneys in the trademark industry.

Greenberg Traurig is ranked by WTR 1000 nationally in the United States, and in New York, Georgia, Illinois, and California. In addition, the following attorneys were selected as “leading practitioners” in the trademark industry by the publication:



Robert Rosenbloum, Georgia

Daniel I. Schloss, New York

Dwayne L. Mason, Texas

Steven J. Wadyka Jr., DC Metro Area

Candice E. Kim, California

Susan L. Heller, Nationally and California

Joel Ross Feldman, Georgia

Jeffrey P. Dunning, Illinois

Mark R. Galis, Illinois

Jeff Joyner, California

Gayle L. Strong, Colorado

Alan N. Sutin, New York

Masahiro Noda, New York

Marc H. Trachtenberg, Nationally and Illinois

According to its website, the WTR 1000 is published by World Trademark Review, the world’s only independent multimedia publication dedicated exclusively to reporting on trademark issues. It is comprised of in-depth jurisdiction-specific chapters that analyze the local market in both contentious and non-contentious spheres to assist trademark professionals in their search for such expertise. This editorial has been compiled after extensive research and has conducted over 1,500 interviews.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.