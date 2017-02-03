“RevolutionParts’ north star is to build the best parts eCommerce platform on the planet. It all starts with creating an unbeatable user experience and focusing on our customer.”

RevolutionParts, the fastest growing automotive parts and accessories eCommerce platform for dealerships, hit another huge milestone this January.

Starting the year strong, the company announced that it had processed over $300 million in online parts and accessories sales since its inception in 2013.

“It is exhilarating to pave the way in such a thriving and fast-moving market,” said Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO and co-founder.

RevolutionParts hit its first major milestone of $100 million in auto parts and accessories sold through the platform back in May 2015. In the year and a half since then, the company has more than doubled in team size, launched an eBay solution, and partnered with hundreds of new dealerships.

In 2016 alone, the company processed over $140M in online parts and accessories sales.

“We view our customers as partners,” said Andreas Ronneseth, CTO and co-founder of RevolutionParts. “And it’s incredibly rewarding to see just how much success and growth our partners have had with our platform. We couldn’t be successful without the hard work and dedication of the dealerships we work with.”

Mesbah and Ronneseth are optimistic about the future of RevolutionParts, and how the company will continue to shape the industry in the years to come.

“RevolutionParts’ north star is to build the best parts eCommerce platform on the planet,” said Mesbah. “It all starts with creating an unbeatable user experience and focusing on our customer.”

