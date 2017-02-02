"Our Associates view themselves as part of the Majestic Family, so we are excited about the unique opportunity to spend time supporting the families cared for at the Ronald McDonald House," said CEO and President of Majestic Steel, Todd Leebow.

Majestic Steel USA has entered a year-long partnership with the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland. In identifying an organization to support, Majestic Steel found it important to select a philanthropic institution that would provide the company with hands-on opportunities to serve others.

"Our Associates view themselves as part of the Majestic Family, so we are excited about the unique opportunity to spend time supporting the families cared for at the Ronald McDonald House," said CEO and President of Majestic Steel, Todd Leebow. The partnership with Ronald McDonald House offers Majestic Associates opportunities to get involved and work together throughout the year, either volunteering as event support, collecting pop can tabs or participating in service days at the House.

Todd and Jonathan Leebow, along with other representatives from Majestic Steel, will be present this Friday, Feb. 3rd, as the partnership kicks off with the ribbon cutting for a room dedication onsite at the Ronald McDonald House. The kickoff weekend continues Saturday with Tackle the Tower at the Galleria & Tower at Erieview, where more than 1,000 people will tackle the stairs to raise funds and awareness for Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland. Majestic Steel will also support the Ronald McDonald House as the event sponsor of two other fundraising events, A Night at the Races and Pull Tab Palooza.

ABOUT MAJESTIC STEEL

Majestic Steel USA stocks, processes and ships prime steel across the United States and into Canada and Mexico. Family owned and operated since 1979, the company continues to focus on the growth and innovation of its industry. Majestic Steel is a top employer in Northeast Ohio, with locations in Houston and Atlanta as well.