Yello, the leading talent acquisition company, announces the availability of the 2017 Yello Collegiate Survey - Undergraduate Expectations. For the study, Yello used its proprietary data and surveyed more than 1,700 current college students to gain insight into their post-graduation, professional aspirations.

“Understanding today’s college students’ salary expectations, location preferences and preferred benefits helps recruiters build recruiting marketing programs that speak directly to the audience,” said Dan Bartfield, president and co-founder of Yello.

Key findings of the 2017 Yello Collegiate Survey - Undergraduate Expectations include:

High starting salaries are the expectation

College students have high hopes for their entry-level salaries. 65 percent of college students expect to make more than $60,000 as an entry-level salary. Education and major ranked highest among the reasons college students believe they warrant this price point. Additionally, 10 percent of college students seeking jobs in the tech industry expect an entry-level salary of more than $100,000. However, college student expectations don’t necessarily line up with industry averages. A recent study from the National Association of Colleges and Employers found the class of 2015 earned an average starting salary of $50,219.

“While entry-level salaries may not align with college students’ expectations, it’s important for employers to be transparent about prospective employees’ career paths and long-term salary potential, to demonstrate how the organization rewards hard work,” said Bartfield.

Salary gender biases still exist -- women expect to earn less than men expect to earn

Women are 20 percent less likely than men to expect to earn $60,000 or more in their first year of employment. Whether conscious or unconscious, millennial females are still internalizing messages that promote gender pay gaps. Companies can help mitigate gender-based compensation discrepancies by adopting a pay transparency policy or creating diversity groups that speak to topics such as equal pay.

College students value industry leadership and access to the C-suite over familiar locations/cities

The top reason college students choose to work away from their hometowns or universities, is to be close to an industry hub and to gain access to influential leaders. College students value the thought leadership, expertise and innovation that comes with living and working in the hub of the industry in which they want to launch their careers. Undergrads are eager to learn from industry leaders and are willing to move away from family and friends to make that a reality.

“When possible, highlight your company’s location in your campus branding efforts. College students are willing to move to where the industry expertise lies,” said Bartfield.

College students value the future more than paying down student debt

Despite significant education debt, students want 401k matching as a benefit two times more than student loan repayments or additional education subsidies. Companies can use this opportunity to create collateral that highlights the 401k program, the enrollment process and ways employees can maximize this benefit.

To download a full copy of the report, visit 2017 Yello Collegiate Survey - Undergraduate Expectations.

Methodology

Yello surveyed 1,776 collegiate students on their post-graduation, professional aspirations. All individuals anticipate graduating on or before December 31, 2017 or, on or after January 1, 2018. These participants entered Yello’s database as a result of a career fair they attended at a university or diversity career fair.

About Yello

Yello helps multinational, enterprise companies meet, engage, capture and nurture top candidates. Yello’s transformative talent acquisition technology helps its client-partners excel at hiring the right talent, at the right time. These technologies provide a unique perspective into talent acquisition, and the associated key industry metrics and data.