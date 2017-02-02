Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos, Mexico “Chileno Bay Resort & Residences becomes our second exceptional resort in the dynamic destination of Los Cabos,” said Dan Friedkin, Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection.

Chileno Bay Resorts & Residences opened its doors today, ushering in a new expression of contemporary luxury to the Cabo landscape. Managed by Auberge Resorts Collection, acclaimed owner and operator of boutique luxury hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs, the resort is set on Chileno Bay, the most coveted swimming beach in Los Cabos, offering guests a free-spirited beachfront lifestyle. The resort complements the award-winning Esperanza, an Auberge Resort, known for its intimate setting perched on the bluffs of Punta Ballena outside of Cabo San Lucas.

“Chileno Bay Resort & Residences becomes our second exceptional resort in the dynamic destination of Los Cabos,” said Dan Friedkin, Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. “We are particularly excited to be collaborating with another premier luxury brand, Discovery Land Company, to introduce a boutique luxury resort to its exclusive private community of Chileno Bay. This is a pioneering move for both companies, one that will create a truly distinctive experience for the Chileno Bay Club members and resort guests.”

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences captures the spirit of effortless indoor-outdoor living and Auberge’s signature style of modern luxury. Here, refined contemporary spaces and sophisticated cuisine are balanced with the perfect degree of informality, an unabashed sense of fun and a caring staff that makes guests feel completely at home.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a dramatic open-air passageway that leads to panoramic views of the beach and Chileno Bay. Glazier Le Architects’ and interior designer BAMO’s resort design radiates beach-side chic with clean lines, natural wood and hand-cut local stone accented with traditional Mexican design elements. A 450-foot-long swimming pool anchors the resort like a river flowing to the sea, and the surrounding landscape, designed by master planner Girvin & Associates, celebrates the natural beauty and diversity of coastal Baja.

A charming and engaged staff delivers understated five-star service that personifies the exuberant spirit of Chileno Bay Resort & Residences. Guests are greeted in room with a freshly crafted Chilenito welcome cocktail. The resort is alive with a spontaneous and playful energy driven by active experiences for guests, from nighttime standup paddle boarding or water cycling on state-of-the-art Schiller S1 bikes, and elevated, yet playful culinary experiences inspired by the vibrant palate of Latin America.

“Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, nestled in the protected cove and natural marine reserve of Chileno Bay, embodies the essence of a contemporary beach escape in the magical desert setting of Los Cabos,” said Mark Harmon, Founder and Managing Partner, Auberge Resorts Collection. “It’s the perfect expression of the kind of understated elegance in a relaxed and energetic setting that our guests will fall in love with.”

An ideal retreat for families, groups of friends and active couples, 60 guest rooms and 32 two-, three-, and four-bedroom villas are light and airy with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow a seamless flow from each space, framing the panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. Expansive floor plans with a natural color palette are the backdrop for handcrafted contemporary furniture in linen, cotton and leather, comfortable for lounging, with pops of bright colors that add vibrancy and flair. Guest rooms feature private terraces with ocean, beach, pool or lush garden views, spacious light-filled bathrooms with deep freestanding soaking bathtubs and private outdoor showers. Villas are equipped with the comforts of home, including gourmet kitchens and living spaces that span indoor-outdoor, terraces with plunge pools and hot tubs and breathtaking ocean views. Signature in-room amenities include a welcome cocktail freshly prepared in-room upon arrival, artisanal bath products, complimentary refreshments and WiFi.

At the heart of Chileno Bay Resort & Residences is a spectacular 450-foot-long three-tiered infinity-edge swimming pool that cascades through the center of the property, featuring private poolside cabanas and offering guests a relaxed, interactive gathering place. The H20 Watersports Activity Cave offers snorkeling gear, glass-bottomed kayaks and other high-performance watersports equipment to enjoy in the calm waters of Chileno Bay that are known for the best snorkeling in Los Cabos. Another communal gathering place is the resort’s Activity Center that offers a comprehensive kids’ club; two movie theatres; a games lawn and the Fitness Center, featuring weights, aerobic equipment and group classes such as TRX, yoga, Pilates and spinning. Signature group fitness and wellness programming will be led by CrossFit Games champion Jason Khalipa.

Dynamic Culinary Experiences

Guests and locals will be delighted by the resort’s exciting dining experiences, which offer an eclectic interpretation of regional Mexican favorites and celebrate the the cuisine of Latin America. The resort’s signature restaurant, COMAL, a three-tiered open-air space designed by Gulla Jonsdottir Architecture + Design, mirrors the contemporary design aesthetic of the resort and showcases spectacular ocean views. COMAL is helmed by locally loved and internationally known Chef Yvan Mucharraz, alum of The French Laundry and L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon restaurants in Yountville, California and Paris. He has earned a reputation for contemporary Mexican cuisine with an international character influenced by his travels through Brazil, Peru and elsewhere in Latin America. Dinner at COMAL will feature signature dishes such as Crispy Octopus with Hazelnut Mole; Steamed Sweet Potato-Wrapped Snapper with Clams; and Braised Short Rib with Cacao Broth, Chilhuacle, Roasted Corn and Chayote. A raw bar located at center of the restaurant offers an impressive array of local wild-caught seafood in a live-action setting that serves raw oysters, clams and served as ceviche and sashimi-style tiraditos.

Culinary offerings are matched by the resort’s outstanding selection of wine, local tequilas and artisanal Mexican spirits. Osvaldo Vasquez, one of Mexico’s most lauded mixologists and known for his hand-crafted bitters and inventive cocktails, oversees the beverage program at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences. Vazquez has curated an extensive spirits selection including artisanal tequilas, mezcals and raicilla, a traditional spirit made of fermented agave. A comprehensive craft cocktail menu features classic and innovative signature libations that complement the regional cuisine.

On the sand guests will find the casual and lively beachfront tacos and tequila bar TnT offering a selection of Mexican street-style tacos, artisanal tequilas and freshly crafted cocktails – and even jars of traditionally prepared chapulines (grasshoppers) for the adventurous! In the evening, fire pits are lit, creating a romantic setting for guests to sip and enjoy the vast collection of spirits under the moonlight.

Destination Spa By The Sea

Rounding out Chileno Bay Resort & Residences is the world-class Auberge Spa at Chileno Bay. A haven for inspired simplicity dedicated to eliminating the distractions of modern life, the spa features 10 indoor and outdoor treatment facilities, a Purification Garden, reflexology pool, salt inhalation room, ice fountain, a hair and nail salon, and a sleek men’s grooming den. Signature spa journeys are inspired by the rich healing traditions of the Baja region, with a holistic and restorative approach to wellness and relaxation. The spa features a menu of skincare treatments created exclusively for Auberge by True Botanicals.

Meeting and Events Space with a View

An ideal venue for oceanfront weddings, retreats or group gatherings, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences features more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. The Chileno Galleria offers private oceanfront dining and meeting space with an adjacent terrace overlooking the Sea of Cortez. El Limonero Event Lawn is a flexible setting for a variety of outdoor events that showcases the resort’s ability to create carefree gatherings that can also be enlivened with games such as a life-sized chess set, Jenga and croquet.

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences is set amidst Discovery Land Company’s prestigious 1,200-acre resort community of Chileno Bay, comprised of residences, a private beach club and a Tom Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course. The golf course is available to resort guests.

Opening Villa Offers Unveiled

In celebration of the opening, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences gives guests the opportunity to experience the comforts of residential resort living with its Vacation Home Rental offers. Available through December 20, 2017, for three-night-minimum villa stays, are two special offers: The Family Connection offer, which includes complimentary daily breakfast, round-trip airport transfers, a movie night experience, one family dinner and the use of the Kids Club; or the Vacation Home Special Offer which gives a third night free and round-trip airport transfers. Additional terms, conditions and blackout dates may apply.

Rates at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences start at $675 per night. To book your next stay, learn about offers and more, please visit chilenobay.aubergeresorts.com/special-offers/.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley, Calif.; Esperanza and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen, Colo.; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride, Colo.; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening 2017), with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.