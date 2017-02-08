EnsembleIQ Names New Chief Financial Officer

Len Farrell

EnsembleIQ has appointed Len Farrell Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for all financial aspects of the company and its extensive portfolio of media, event, and information brands that serve North America’s retail markets. With private equity experience and a thirty-year background in financial management at a wide range of businesses, he brings substantial relevant experience to the role.

Mr. Farrell is coming to EnsembleIQ from Virginia Tile Company, where he had responsibility for strategy, mergers & acquisitions, accounting, treasury, human resources, information technology, and risk management. Prior to that, he had significant tenures at Nudo Products Inc., iPromo/Memory Suppliers, Sagus International, Inc., and Millennium Rail, Inc.

Mr. Farrell is scheduled to assume his new role on February 27th. Until that time, his duties will be handled by Chief Operating Office Richard Rivera.

In addition, Jane Volland will be joining EnsembleIQ on February 1st in the role of vice president of finance. Ms. Volland possesses 27 years of financial management experience, primarily at Reed Business Information, where she rose to the rank of vice president of finance of its Chicago media division. Ms. Volland also held the position of CFO at Putman Media and most recently served as CFO at Amos Media Company.

Ms. Volland will be working directly with the EnsembleIQ brand teams to create a more transparent view of the company’s financial processes and brand performance.

“The addition of Len and Jane to the EnsembleIQ team is key to helping us continue the growth of our company,” noted EnsembleIQ President and CEO, Peter Hoyt. “We’re confident their breadth of experience, financial acumen, and organizational skills will be invaluable in our ongoing commitment to helping people and their organizations succeed.”

Chris Stark, Chief Financial Officer of EnsembleIQ, has decided to resign from his position with the company for personal reasons. Mr. Stark played a critical role in the merging of Stagnito Business Information, Edgell Communications, and the Path to Purchase Institute and the subsequent launch of EnsembleIQ in the latter half of 2016.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Chris for over a decade,” added Mr. Hoyt. “The work he did at the Path to Purchase Institute was vital to our success, and I certainly appreciate all the heavy lifting he did in helping us merge three companies into one at EnsembleIQ.”

