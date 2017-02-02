Creation Technologies Medical Devices There’s nothing we’d rather be doing than designing and producing the hardware and software systems that power this unprecedented level of innovation in the medtech sector. ~Todd Baggett, EVP Integrated Services

Creation Technologies, award-winning EMS provider with electronics Design, Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing locations around the globe, today announced it will be exhibiting in Booth #1092 at the upcoming Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West 2017 conference in Anaheim, California.

Taking place from February 7–9, 2017, MD&M West is the world’s largest annual showcase of medical technology and innovation and brings together experts from across the medical industry landscape. This year’s conference sessions include themes such as digital health, robotics and smart factories.

“The innovation in the medtech sector is staggering,” said Creation Technologies Executive Vice President – Integrated Services, Todd Baggett, “and we’re thrilled to be partnering with some of the best minds in the business. Every day, we see the impact that our customers are having on the patient experience, accelerated treatment, and the real-time exchange of data that is transforming healthcare as we know it. For our part, there’s nothing we’d rather be doing than designing and producing the hardware and software systems that power this unprecedented level of innovation.”

At MD&M West, Creation Technologies will be exhibiting its latest capabilities in medical device manufacturing and design & value engineering, including regulatory solutions for OEMs that must comply with the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Unique Device Identification (UDI) requirements for Class I, Class II and Class III medical device labeling. In October, the company announced a proprietary new tool and automation within its Vision Customer Portal and Manufacturing Execution System that enables its customers to obtain real-time data and device tracking information in support of their UDI compliance.

OEMs interested in arranging an appointment with Creation in advance of the show should contact:

Joe Garcia

VP Business Development

Creation Technologies

1-408-234-9521

MD&M West Conference Details

Booth 1092

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California

February 7–8, 10am – 5pm PST

February 9, 10am – 4pm PST

About Creation Technologies

Medical device and biotechnology companies working with Creation Technologies have scalable options for risk mitigation and rapid growth through the company’s turnkey solutions that include connected device design and development, rapid prototyping, manufacturing, fulfillment and logistics for complex systems, and VAVE and sustaining engineering.

With FDA-registered and ISO 13485-certified manufacturing facilities and design centers across USA, Canada, Mexico and China, Creation Technologies provides real-time visibility and traceability to its medical customers in markets from cardiovascular to urology imaging to radiation oncology.