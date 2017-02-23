“We have been holding events like this in Florida since back in 2014 and I have never seen anything like the excitement I see today. Look out oranges, there's a new crop coming to Florida.” - Pete Sessa, Co-Founder Florida Cannabis Coalition.

Just weeks before new state medical marijuana regulations are set to be enacted, all of the nascent industry's key players will gather at Florida Cannabis Coalition’s CannaBiz Day Conference at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, FL, March 25, 2017. Florida voters mandated medical marijuana with 72% support on the ballot in November and the state began issuing patient ID cards this week, confirming that this industry is here to stay.

The largest marijuana business organization in the state, Florida Cannabis Coalition was founded in 2014 to inform and connect anyone interested in Florida’s marijuana industry - and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. This is reflected by the organizations 600+ members and 400+ attendees expected next month.

Key industry sectors represented at CannaBiz Day will be: dispensing, growing, professional and financial services, infused products, private equity investors, legal, ancillary products, medical professionals, tech and testing labs.

Isaac Dietrich, co-founder and CEO of MassRoots (OTCMKTS: MSRT), the “social platform for marijuana”, will deliver a keynote address along with special guests which will be announced in the weeks to come. More than 15 cannabis experts and professionals will take part in all-new presentations and Q & A sessions focused on the business side of the marijuana industry.

For a complete agenda and show reservations, go to http://floridacannabiscoalition.com/Cannabiz-Day-Orlando.

Produced by Green Carpet Events, a division of FMCC Investments Inc., the CannaDay Conferences are both the oldest and largest Florida state business events for the cannabis industry. Recent events include Green Carpet Sarasota and Canna-Ed Day Boca Raton. Watch video here: https://vimeo.com/205140094

Interview Availability: Florida Cannabis Coalition representatives are available for comment and interview beginning today. Members of the media are invited to a MEDIA ONLY preview of the CannaBiz Day Event the evening of Friday, March 24th at 4:00 PM. For media credentials please click here: http://floridacannabiscoalition.com/press-credentials/

About Florida Cannabis Coalition

Florida Cannabis Coalition is a membership-based organization providing a central touch-point for credible professional services, strategic guidance, planning and resources for those in the medical cannabis sector. Florida Cannabis Coalition is committed to the safe and successful implementation of and new medical cannabis laws throughout Florida and is comprised of the most scrupulous individuals and organizations in the business community. Learn more at http://www.FloridaCannabisCoalition.com.

Media contact: Pete Sessa, pete(at)floridacannabiscoalition(dot)com, 813.351.9784