2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Announces Its Top Sales Professionals

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty® (2-10 HBW®) recently announced the winners of its 2017 Council of Sales Leadership (COSL) program.

The Council of Sales Leadership is an annual program developed to recognize top sales people and sales leadership. To qualify, each individual should display optimal sales expertise, while delivering trustworthiness and integrity to every customer, every day, every time. The top eight sales people and top two sales leaders are selected based on revenue and overall sales growth.

2-10 HBW also chooses additional sales people from the New Home and Resale division for the Captain’s Choice award. In addition to receiving the COSL award, the Captain’s Choice award honors these people for their determination and effort to go above and beyond their responsibilities.

As part of the program, COSL members are awarded a destination trip and additional recognition. This year, the COSL members enjoyed a trip to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico to network with their peers and share best practices.

New Home Sales Division – Risk Management Specialists

#1 – Keisha Hulsey – Greater Atlanta, Georgia

#2 – Bill Connor – Oregon and Southern Washington State

#3 – Darin Kraft – Colorado/Wyoming

#4 – Karen McCorkle – South Carolina

#5 – McCalle Fryar – Greater Houston/Austin, Texas

#6 – Patricia Raymer – Northern California

#7 – John McGrath – Northern New Jersey

#8 – Brenda Godfrey – Seattle Metroplex/Northern Washington

#9 – Jenny Malone, Captain’s Pick – Florida#10 – Jake Echevarria, Captain’s Pick – Idaho/Utah

New Home Sales Leadership – Regional Vice Presidents

#1 Patti Nolan-Lento, West Coast

#2 Bill Flack, Florida

Realtor Sales Division – Account Executives

#1 – Heather Chumbler-Rich – Tucson, Arizona

#2 – Kelly Lukenda-Ely – Atlanta, Georgia

#3 – Kim Warren – Jacksonville, Florida

#4 - Colleen Smith-Marr – Louisville, Kentucky

#5 – Kiah Stone – South Carolina

#6 – Susan Beebe – Arkansas

#7 - Lisa Clements, Captain’s Pick – Northern Virginia

#8 - Todd Marcell, Captain’s Pick – East and West Valley Phoenix, Arizona

#9 - Nancy Douglas, Captain’s Pick – Western Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio

#10 - Robbie Rivardo, Captain’s Pick – Triad and Triangle areas, North Carolina

Realtor Sales Leadership – Regional Vice Presidents

#1 – Stephanie Hart – Southeast Region

#2 – Louri Kearns – Georgia/Tennessee/Alabama Region

#3 – Carl Knighten, Captain’s Pick – Mid-Atlantic Region

About 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has covered over 5.8 million new and pre-owned homes. They partner with thousands of the nation’s finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors who consider their coverage the industry’s most comprehensive structural and systems and appliances protection available.