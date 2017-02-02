Metcal Announces Major Rebranding on Milestone 35th Anniversary

Metcal Brand Logo “Like SmartHeat®, Connection Validation™ sets the stage for a major advancement in machine intelligence"

The Metcal innovation story began 35 years ago in Silicon Valley: the company was a scientific startup creating better soldering stations for electronics manufacturing and repair. Since that time, it has become a driving force in the industry, providing leading-edge electronics assembly products to its customers.

“Metcal has a very deep history of delivering innovative technology advancements to the market. Over the past several years, we have increased our investment in research and development to ensure that we continue delivering breakthrough products to the industry,” said Christopher Larocca, President of OK International, which acquired Metcal in 1996. “Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of a revitalized Metcal brand and a key advancement in Metcal’s soldering technology.”

The recent investments in R&D are already paying off, according to Metcal’s Chief Technology Officer, Hoa Nguyen. “Metcal has a deep product development pipeline for 2017 and several years beyond. At the IPC APEX Show in mid-February, we’ll introduce another product breakthrough: our patented CV-5200 Connection Validation™ Soldering Station. It’s the world’s first soldering station capable of evaluating the quality of the solder joint by calculating the intermetallic compound formation and providing real-time, closed loop feedback to the operator.”

“Like SmartHeat®, Connection Validation™ sets the stage for a major advancement in machine intelligence,” added Mr. Larocca. “It fundamentally mitigates the risk of product failures, imperiled user safety, recalls, and unrecoverable costs—which can result in significant damage to a company and its brand. Manufacturers can now confidently develop faster, more advanced devices, while boosting performance and cost efficiency.”

Metcal will feature the CV-5200 Connection Validation™ Soldering Station at the IPC APEX EXPO 2017, February 14-16 in San Diego, CA. Be the first to hear about it - visit metcal.com/cv.

###

About Metcal

Since 1982, Metcal has been the recognized technology innovator in the OEM and global electronics assembly marketplace for the automotive, aerospace, medical devices and military sectors. Metcal provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing applications. Its products continue to set the standard for performance, reliability, flexibility, and ROI, and are available from authorized distributors in North America and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.metcal.com.