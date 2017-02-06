Prambanan Temple. CREDIT: Martijn Barendse (Creative Commons) The purpose of the trip will be to conduct dialogues with experts and practitioners to explore current issues relating to religion in Indonesian politics and society.

Carnegie Council's Asia Dialogues program will lead a one-week fact finding trip (site visit) to Yogyakarta, Indonesia, during the week of October 16, 2017. The purpose of the trip will be to conduct dialogues with experts and practitioners to explore current issues relating to religion in Indonesian politics and society. Topics of conversation may include: Islam in politics, religious extremism, tolerance and pluralism, civil rights, gender equality, and populism in Asia and the West.

The trip leverages both a global network of scholars and a method of moral inquiry that Carnegie Council has developed over the past several years. Delegates on this trip will be expected to publish at least one article (less than 2,000 words) based on their experience in Indonesia and educational resources provided by Carnegie Council. The articles, which can be published on Carnegie Council's website or elsewhere, will be included in a final Field Guide, which the Council will curate for public education. Other opportunities to present participants' findings may also occur.

Carnegie Council is now accepting applications from students and professionals under 40 from the United States and East Asia to join this trip as a delegate. Thanks to support from the Henry Luce Foundation, the Council will cover airfare and hotel expenses of the delegates. Carnegie Council is working with scholars from Indonesian universities to facilitate the dialogues between the delegates and experts, activists, and other members of Indonesian society.

Eligibility:



Citizen of the United States or from one of the following in East Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), East Timor, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, or Vietnam;

A student or a professional under 40 years of age;

Able to travel to Indonesia during the week of Oct. 16, 2017;

Students must identify a professor who can oversee their research project;

Have a demonstrated interest in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, and/or religion in politics;

English proficiency.

Please send CV and a letter of interest (1,000 words or less) to Amanda Ghanooni (AGhanooni(at)cceia.org) by March 1, 2017.

The letter should explain: the topic of the applicant's independent research project and how traveling to Indonesia will assist that project; the applicant's interest in Indonesia and/or Islam; the professor who will oversee the project if the applicant is a student; how the applicant's professional experience will relate to this project if the applicant is a young professional. Carnegie Council's aim with this project is to foster mutual learning, forge new meaningful relationships across cultural lines, and continue to bring the Council's ethical dialogue to local communities around the world.

ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL

Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. For more information, go to http://www.carnegiecouncil.org.