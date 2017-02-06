Felix Valenzuela, an advocate for the rights and personal growth of Mexican immigrants, has completed his new book “The Salsa Culture Invades America”: a comprehensive collection of true stories, discussion points, creative works, recipes, and images that paints a breathtaking picture that is the story of the Mexican immigrant.

Having been raised in the barrio of South El Paso, Valenzuela’s personal story is one starting small and underestimated and overcoming stigma, legislation, and a lack of formal support and resources in order to become not only successful but influential. “I also hope that through my pen, many descendants of Mexican immigrants will discover the God-given purpose that awaits them as they prepare for the new and heavy tasks ahead along the path of the American Dream.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Felix Valenzuela’s extraordinary tale acknowledges the difficulties in the road to successful immigration, which has been slowly paved by Mexicans seeking a better life in a land of promise. One chapter describes the condition of the barrio dwellings as being prone to infestation and having a lack of proper plumbing. Another speaks of academic discrimination, including corporal punishment being used to subdue the use languages other than English.

Valenzuela also describes the very uplifting experience of the Mexican immigrant or the descendent of such. The tapestry he weaves is one of strong families, unbreakable dreams, incredible artwork, and blissful celebrations. Even food is given its well-deserved pages in the form of delicious recipes.

The progress that has been made in America in not only that of acceptance but of movements towards equality and ensuring success for Mexican Americans, something that would not have been possible without the willingness of the immigrants who came in harder times to endure deplorable conditions. This book is a profound statement of gratitude for their sacrifices.

