After the success of supporting local students looking to gain higher education through their scholarship program in 2016, ServiceMaster By Glenn's is happy to announce they will again be offering the $1,500 Disaster Preparation Scholarship this year and adding an additional scholarship offering. The two scholarships are titled "ServiceMaster By Glenn’s $1,500 Disaster Preparation Scholarship" and "ServiceMaster By Glenn’s $1,000 Science of Water Damage Restoration Scholarship". The disaster preparation scholarship is geared towards any high school or college student in Florida looking to pursue or continue higher education. The science of water damage restoration scholarship is geared towards career and technical education students looking to hone their presentation skills through video.

In regards to expanding their scholarship offering, Keith Grella, owner of ServiceMaster By Glenn's said, "Here at ServiceMaster By Glenn's, we have a commitment to growing talent within our local community, just as we've made it a standard to grow talent within our company. We understand the value of investing in young people and our hope is through these scholarships, we encourage students out there to pursue their goals and contribute to their community."

About the ServiceMaster By Glenn’s $1,500 Disaster Preparation Scholarship:

Learning how to properly prepare for disasters and catastrophes are valuable tools in any student’s skillset. This scholarship will be awarded to the high school or college student that demonstrates knowledge in how to properly prepare for hurricanes or flooding disasters. ServiceMaster By Glenn’s will award a grand prize scholarship of $1,000 to the 1st place student and $500 to the second place student who submits a 2-5 minute video on disaster preparation. The video must use visual aids and proper citation of research on how a business can properly prepare for a disaster. The video will be judged of the following: Content, originality, creativity,and the ServiceMaster Restore branding. Scholarship will be awarded after 6 weeks of enrollment into university or trade school classes.

Student Requirement: Applicant must be a current high school or college student with plans to attend a trade school or university.

How to Apply:

Please visit http://waterdamagespecialists.com/scholarship to apply.

Application Deadline: May 1st, 2017



About the ServiceMaster By Glenn’s $1,000 Water Damage Restoration Scholarship:

Got a technical skill to produce videos, design artwork or program? Then this scholarship is for you. The ServiceMaster By Glenn's water damage restoration scholarship will be awarded to the high school or college student that produces a visually appealing artwork or animation video on the services ServiceMaster By Glenn's provides, namely water damage. ServiceMaster By Glenn’s will award a grand prize scholarship of $1,000 to a student who submits a 2-4 minute video that will be produced in the style of a commercial. The video must use visual aids, proper citation of research and may use visuals, statements or service descriptions off our waterdamagespecialists.com website. The video will be judged of the following: Content, originality, creativity,and the ServiceMaster Restore branding. Scholarship will be awarded after 6 weeks of enrollment into university or trade school classes..

Student Requirement: Applicant must be a current high school or college student with plans to attend a career and technical education program.

How to Apply:

Please visit https://waterdamagespecialists.com/water-damage-restoration-scholarship to apply.

Application Deadline: May 1st, 2017



About ServiceMaster By Glenn's:

ServiceMaster By Glenn’s provides water damage restoration, flood damage, fire damage repair, smoke damage, mold remediation and disaster planning and recovery services to the Treasure Coast. Located in Vero Beach, they service the surrounding cities of Sebastian, Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Stuart, Palm City and Hobe Sound. Learn more about ServiceMaster By Glenn’s restoration services at http://www.waterdamagespecialists.com or call 772-567-4435, visit on Facebook at facebook.com/servicemasterbyglenns and download their app on the iTunes and Google Play store.