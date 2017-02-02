This news will especially interest our customers in the high-frequency trading (HFT) arena.

International Computer Concepts (ICC), a leading systems integrator of enterprise-level computing solutions, today announced an update to its ICC Vega™ R-116i overclocked server. With the launch of the Intel® Kaby Lake architecture, ICC has been able to achieve unmatched overclocking performance.

ICC’s Overclock Engineering Team has integrated the Intel® Core™ i7 7700K processor into the ICC Vega™ R-116i platform. During synthetic benchmarking, the 7700K has shown single threaded IPC performance improvements over the Skylake platform of 5%. The team has found stability in the 7700K up to 5.2GHz. The significant increase in overclocking potential coupled with IPC improvements have netted nearly a 15% increase in single threaded benchmarks over Skylake. This is made possible not only by architecture modifications by Intel, but also by ICC working closely with OEMs to modify firmware for increased stability.

“This news will especially interest our customers in the high-frequency trading (HFT) arena, where serial processing speed is essential,” noted ICC’s Director of Development, Alexey Stolyar. “This next generation of the ICC Vega R-116i delivers a powerful system in a convenient and affordable form factor.”

The ICC Vega™ R-116i server also has the following features:



Form Factor: 1U

RAM: 4 DIMMs with up to 32 GB DDR4 4266+ MHz

Hard Drive: Up to 4x 2.5” drives

Power Supply: Dual 720W redundant

Additional Features: 1x16 and 1x8 PCIe 3.0 slots

These new ICC Vega™ systems are thoroughly tested and ready to ship to customers immediately. For more information, visit http://www.icc-usa.com/overclockedservers.html.